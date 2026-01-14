$8.73 Bn Aerospace and Defense Ducting Global Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace and Defense Ducting Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aerospace and defense ducting market report offers a comprehensive analysis of trends from 2019-2024 and projections for 2024-2029, leading to 2034. Significant growth reached $5.52 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 3.65% from 2019. The trajectory is set towards $7.03 billion by 2029 at a 4.96% annual growth rate, heading towards $8.73 billion in 2034 with a CAGR of 4.44%. Key growth drivers include defense modernization, sustainability mandates, and fuel efficiency advancements, though workforce shortages and rigorous certifications presented challenges.
Future growth will be fueled by increased defense budgets, aircraft production, urban air mobility investments, and demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant materials. Potential growth barriers include high production/maintenance costs and integration challenges. Trade conflicts may also pose risks. In 2024, North America led the market with a 39.36% share, equating to $2.17 billion, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The fastest growth is anticipated in Asia Pacific (6.88% CAGR) and the Middle East (5.96% CAGR), with significant market expansion also expected in Africa and North America.
The market remains fragmented with many small players, yet the top ten companies held a 24.21% market share in 2024. Eaton Corporation led with 4.70%, followed by Safran S.A., and Triumph Group Inc. The report segments the market by duct type into rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible. Dominating with 46.26% in 2024, the rigid segment anticipates significant growth. The semi-rigid segment eyes the fastest expansion in 2024-2029. Material segmentation highlights composite ducts as the largest, capturing 48.71%, with swelling demand foreseen. Application segmentation shows commercial aircraft holding a 51.28% share, while military aircraft stand out for prospective growth at 6.01% CAGR till 2029.
High-pressure ducting ranks top in pressure segmentation, securing 60.25% in 2024, and offers promising growth avenues. The most lucrative prospects within duct type, material, application, and pressure segments are in rigid ducts, composite ducts, commercial aircraft, and high-pressure ducts. The USA remains a focal point with notable expected market gains.
Market trends emphasize developing titanium and hybrid metal-composite ducts for high-temperature uses, advancements in reinforced plastic semi-rigid ducts, and strategic aerospace partnerships. Key strategies by market players involve launching new products, strategic acquisitions, and investing in burgeoning technologies.
For companies wanting to capitalize on opportunities, priorities include focusing on advanced materials, reinforcing semi-rigid ducting innovation, composite duct expansion, and high-pressure ducting enhancement. Emerging markets hold potential for expansion, with recommendations on strategic partnerships, supply chain integration, and competitive pricing strategies being pivotal for sustainable growth. Boosting brand visibility and strategic targeting in aerospace and defense segments, particularly within military aircraft, will tap into high-demand areas.
Markets Covered:
- Duct Type: Rigid, Semi-Rigid, Flexible
- Material: Titanium, Stainless Steel, Nickel Alloy, Composite, Other Materials
- Application: Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft
- Pressure: High Pressure, Low Pressure
Key Companies: Eaton Corporation, Safran S.A., Triumph Group Inc., Arrowhead Products, GE Aerospace.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|344
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.52 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Eaton Corporation
- Safran S.A.
- Triumph Group Inc.
- Arrowhead Products
- GE Aerospace
- Saint-Gobain S.A
- RBC Bearings Incorporated
- Senior Aerospace BWT (Senior plc)
- ITT Aerospace
- Hutchinson Aerospace
- Rolls-Royce
- AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Company Ltd
- AECC Aviation Power Co., Ltd.
- China Avionics Systems Co., Ltd.
- Rangsons Schuster Technologies (RST)
- Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd.
- GTN Engineering (India) Ltd.
- Rangsons Aerospace
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Honeywell
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.
- Japan Aerospace Corporation (JAC)
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc
- Hanwha Aerospace
- Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)
- Hyundai Rotem
- Hanwha Systems
- Daehan Flexible Duct Hose Co., Ltd.
- Eaton
- Hutchinson
- Senior plc
- Hutchinson SA
- Meggitt
- Darchem Engineering Ltd
- Frentech Aerospace
- Masterflex (Matzen & Timm)
- Novoplast Schlauchtechnik
- Collins Aerospace (Poland)
- PZL Mielec
- PEFLEX
- PZL-Swidnik (Polish Helicopters)
- PZL Warszawa-Okecie
- Aerostar S.A.
- Romaero S.A.
- IAR (IAR Bra?ov)
- Avioane Craiova
- United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)
- NPP Zvezda
- Sukhoi (Komsomolsk/KnAAPO)
- Klimov
- Triumph Group, Inc.
- ITT Inc.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (Acquirer of Meggitt PLC)
- Eaton Corporation plc
- PFW Aerospace GmbH
- RMB Products, Inc.
- AIM Aerospace
- RSA Engineered Products
- AMETEK FMH Aerospace
- PMF Industries
- ACMT, Inc.
- NMG Aerospace
- Aeroflow Technologies
- Sekisui Aerospace
- Senior Aerospace SSP
- Steico Industries (Part of Senior plc)
- Spiral Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Parker Meggitt
- GE Aerospace
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated
- Senior Aerospace BWT
- Collins Aerospace
- General Electric Aerospace (GE Aerospace)
- AMETEK Inc.
- Embraer S.A.
- ITT Aerospace Controls
- Tusas Engine Industries (TEI)
- Strata Manufacturing
- Advanced Electronics Company (AEC)
- Elbit Systems
- Safran Aerosystems
- Aerosud
- Denel Aerostructures
