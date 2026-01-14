$8.73 Bn Aerospace and Defense Ducting Global Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace and Defense Ducting Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aerospace and defense ducting market report offers a comprehensive analysis of trends from 2019-2024 and projections for 2024-2029, leading to 2034. Significant growth reached $5.52 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 3.65% from 2019. The trajectory is set towards $7.03 billion by 2029 at a 4.96% annual growth rate, heading towards $8.73 billion in 2034 with a CAGR of 4.44%. Key growth drivers include defense modernization, sustainability mandates, and fuel efficiency advancements, though workforce shortages and rigorous certifications presented challenges.

Future growth will be fueled by increased defense budgets, aircraft production, urban air mobility investments, and demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant materials. Potential growth barriers include high production/maintenance costs and integration challenges. Trade conflicts may also pose risks. In 2024, North America led the market with a 39.36% share, equating to $2.17 billion, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The fastest growth is anticipated in Asia Pacific (6.88% CAGR) and the Middle East (5.96% CAGR), with significant market expansion also expected in Africa and North America.

The market remains fragmented with many small players, yet the top ten companies held a 24.21% market share in 2024. Eaton Corporation led with 4.70%, followed by Safran S.A., and Triumph Group Inc. The report segments the market by duct type into rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible. Dominating with 46.26% in 2024, the rigid segment anticipates significant growth. The semi-rigid segment eyes the fastest expansion in 2024-2029. Material segmentation highlights composite ducts as the largest, capturing 48.71%, with swelling demand foreseen. Application segmentation shows commercial aircraft holding a 51.28% share, while military aircraft stand out for prospective growth at 6.01% CAGR till 2029.

High-pressure ducting ranks top in pressure segmentation, securing 60.25% in 2024, and offers promising growth avenues. The most lucrative prospects within duct type, material, application, and pressure segments are in rigid ducts, composite ducts, commercial aircraft, and high-pressure ducts. The USA remains a focal point with notable expected market gains.

Market trends emphasize developing titanium and hybrid metal-composite ducts for high-temperature uses, advancements in reinforced plastic semi-rigid ducts, and strategic aerospace partnerships. Key strategies by market players involve launching new products, strategic acquisitions, and investing in burgeoning technologies.

For companies wanting to capitalize on opportunities, priorities include focusing on advanced materials, reinforcing semi-rigid ducting innovation, composite duct expansion, and high-pressure ducting enhancement. Emerging markets hold potential for expansion, with recommendations on strategic partnerships, supply chain integration, and competitive pricing strategies being pivotal for sustainable growth. Boosting brand visibility and strategic targeting in aerospace and defense segments, particularly within military aircraft, will tap into high-demand areas.

Markets Covered:

Duct Type: Rigid, Semi-Rigid, Flexible

Material: Titanium, Stainless Steel, Nickel Alloy, Composite, Other Materials

Application: Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft

Pressure: High Pressure, Low Pressure

Key Companies: Eaton Corporation, Safran S.A., Triumph Group Inc., Arrowhead Products, GE Aerospace.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 344 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Eaton Corporation

Safran S.A.

Triumph Group Inc.

Arrowhead Products

GE Aerospace

Saint-Gobain S.A

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Senior Aerospace BWT (Senior plc)

ITT Aerospace

Hutchinson Aerospace

Rolls-Royce

AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Company Ltd

AECC Aviation Power Co., Ltd.

China Avionics Systems Co., Ltd.

Rangsons Schuster Technologies (RST)

Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd.

GTN Engineering (India) Ltd.

Rangsons Aerospace

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Honeywell

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Japan Aerospace Corporation (JAC)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc

Hanwha Aerospace

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Hyundai Rotem

Hanwha Systems

Daehan Flexible Duct Hose Co., Ltd.

Eaton

Hutchinson

Senior plc

Hutchinson SA

Meggitt

Darchem Engineering Ltd

Frentech Aerospace

Masterflex (Matzen & Timm)

Novoplast Schlauchtechnik

Collins Aerospace (Poland)

PZL Mielec

PEFLEX

PZL-Swidnik (Polish Helicopters)

PZL Warszawa-Okecie

Aerostar S.A.

Romaero S.A.

IAR (IAR Bra?ov)

Avioane Craiova

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)

NPP Zvezda

Sukhoi (Komsomolsk/KnAAPO)

Klimov

Triumph Group, Inc.

ITT Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (Acquirer of Meggitt PLC)

Eaton Corporation plc

PFW Aerospace GmbH

RMB Products, Inc.

AIM Aerospace

RSA Engineered Products

AMETEK FMH Aerospace

PMF Industries

ACMT, Inc.

NMG Aerospace

Aeroflow Technologies

Sekisui Aerospace

Senior Aerospace SSP

Steico Industries (Part of Senior plc)

Spiral Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Parker Meggitt

GE Aerospace

Saint-Gobain S.A.

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Senior Aerospace BWT

Collins Aerospace

General Electric Aerospace (GE Aerospace)

AMETEK Inc.

Embraer S.A.

ITT Aerospace Controls

Tusas Engine Industries (TEI)

Strata Manufacturing

Advanced Electronics Company (AEC)

Elbit Systems

Safran Aerosystems

Aerosud

Denel Aerostructures

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0icnt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment