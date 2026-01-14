$5.66 Bn Creator Project Management Software Global Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Creator Project Management Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The creator project management software market is experiencing significant growth, with the market size anticipated to expand from $2.61 billion in 2024 to $3.05 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 17.1%. Factors driving this growth include the adoption of cloud-based solutions, the rising demand for collaborative content creation, and the expansion of the freelance workforce.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $5.66 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%. This growth is attributed to increased investment in creator economy tools, the integration of project platforms, workflow optimization, and the rise of multi-platform project management. Key trends include advancements in cloud computing, real-time collaboration tools, and user-centric design innovations.

The surge in digital content consumption is a crucial driver of market expansion. With more individuals engaging with digital media such as videos and social media posts, the demand for efficient content planning and collaboration tools has soared. For instance, in the UK, the average daily time spent online was 4 hours and 20 minutes in May 2024, driving the need for high-quality content production and shareability.

The adoption of hybrid work models is further fueling market growth. As organizations strive to balance employee flexibility with productivity, specialized tools for coordinating workflows and maintaining seamless collaboration have become essential. The UK reports an increase in hybrid work practices, demonstrating a trend that supports the demand for comprehensive project management solutions.

Innovative advancements in creator project management software, such as role-based AI assistants, are enhancing productivity. ClickUp, for instance, launched an AI assistant with over 100 specialized tools that automate tasks and optimize workflows, significantly improving operational efficiency for diverse user roles.

Leading companies in the market include OpenText Corporation, Atlassian Corporation Plc, Monday.Com Ltd, Asana Inc., and others, all contributing to the dynamic expansion of the sector. North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Market dynamics are influenced by evolving trade relations and tariffs. The escalation of U.S. tariffs in 2025 is impacting the media sector, elevating production costs for equipment and software. Media organizations are turning to domestic suppliers and AI-driven content creation to mitigate these challenges and maintain global competitiveness.

In conclusion, the creator project management software market report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, trends, and regional opportunities. It highlights the demand for digital tools that streamline project management, enhance collaboration, and support high-quality output delivery.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; on-Premises

Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

Application: Content Planning; Collaboration; Workflow Automation; Reporting and Analytics; Other Applications

End-User: Individual Creators; Creative Agencies; Marketing Teams; Media and Entertainment; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Software: Desktop Applications; Mobile Applications; Web-Based Platforms; Cloud-Based Platforms; AI Tools; Analytics and Reporting Tools; Collaboration Tools; Integration Tools

Services: Implementation Services; Training and Support Services; Consulting Services; Customization Services; Maintenance and Upgrade Services; Cloud Hosting Services; Data Migration Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global



