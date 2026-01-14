$5.25+ Bn Video Editing Software as a Service (SaaS) Global Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Editing Software as a Service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The video editing software as a service (SaaS) market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating expansion from $2.49 billion in 2024 to $5.26 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.4%. This surge can be attributed to factors like increased cloud computing adoption, digital video content demand, and social media platform popularity. The rising need for cost-effective video production and emphasis on remote collaboration also contribute to this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to benefit from AI-powered editing tools and the growing use of video in marketing and corporate communications. An expanding internet presence and improved cloud infrastructure are pivotal, with real-time collaboration and remote production becoming industry standards. Ongoing innovations in AI-driven editing, cloud-based collaboration, and the integration of augmented reality and virtual reality features underline market trends.

The demand for online video content is a major market driver, exploring its consumption across paid subscription services and user-generated platforms. In December 2023, the Australian Communications and Media Authority noted significant engagement increases across various video service platforms. Such trends are boosting the demand for cloud-based video editing solutions.

Leading companies leverage AI innovations to streamline production. For instance, InVideo launched AI V3, which automates video creation from text prompts. This facilitates efficient video production both for individuals and professional teams. Notably, Oktopost Technologies Ltd.'s acquisition of Milk Video Inc. underscores the emphasis on short-form content and strengthens its B2B platform in the SaaS sphere.

Prominent market players include Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Vimeo Inc., and other industry leaders, with North America representing the largest market region in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing territory. The report covers geographical regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and significant countries such as the USA, China, and Germany.

Current market dynamics face challenges from global trade relations and tariffs. A rapid increase in U.S. tariffs impacts technology sectors, notably in hardware manufacturing and software deployment, influencing production costs and supply chain stability. To mitigate these challenges, companies are investing in domestic production and AI-driven automation.

The comprehensive market report offers insights into video editing SaaS market statistics, trends, and future projections, providing a detailed analysis for industry stakeholders.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; Web-Based

Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

End-User: Media and Entertainment; Education; Marketing Agencies; Corporate; Others

Subsegments:

Software: Video Editing; Background Segmentation; Augmented Reality; Virtual Production

Services: Installation; Maintenance; Training; Technical Support

Key Companies: Microsoft, Adobe, Biteable, Vimeo, Kaltura, Wondershare, MAGIX, CyberLink, Powtoon, Renderforest, VEED, WeVideo, Lumen5, InVideo, OpusClip, Kapwing, Moovly, PearlMountain, Flixier.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Biteable Pty Ltd

Vimeo Inc.

Kaltura Inc.

Wondershare Technology Co. Ltd.

MAGIX Software GmbH

CyberLink Corp.

Powtoon Ltd.

Renderforest LLC

VEED Ltd

WeVideo Inc.

Lumen5 Technologies Ltd.

InVideo Pte. Ltd.

Biteable Pty Ltd.

OpusClip Inc.

Kapwing Inc.

Moovly Media Inc.

PearlMountain Limited

Flixier SRL.

