$2.42 Bn Maritime Simulators Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Simulators Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The maritime simulators market, valued at $1.78 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $1.9 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.7%. The robust growth is driven by increased maritime traffic and demand for skilled personnel, regulatory mandates, and advancements in simulation technologies. Rising adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in maritime training, along with growing investments by shipping companies, are further fueling this expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory to $2.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Key drivers include the expansion of autonomous and smart ship technologies, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive training, and increasing demand for remote and cloud-based simulation solutions. Trends such as VR and AR integration for immersive training, cloud-based simulator platforms, and simulation-based compliance programs are also significantly influencing the market landscape.

The emphasis on maritime safety is a critical factor bolstering market expansion. Simulators provide risk-free training environments that enhance crew readiness and reduce human error, thereby meeting international safety standards. For example, the Seamen's Church Institute reported a 13% rise in mariner training activities in 2023, highlighting the growing importance of safety and skills development.

Leading companies like Danelec Electronics A/S are innovating with advanced ship-handling simulation platforms that promote real-time optimization and decision-making. Their latest tool enables LNG carriers to achieve significant fuel savings and enhances operational efficiency. In a strategic move, Danelec Electronics acquired AI-specialist Nautilus Labs Inc. in November 2023, further strengthening its capabilities in vessel optimization and fleet performance monitoring.

The market features prominent players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Thales Group, and Kongsberg Maritime AS. While North America dominated the market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to become the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding maritime trade and training infrastructure.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs are impacting production timelines, particularly for hardware components in Europe and North America, but are also nurturing local manufacturing capabilities. The market includes service revenues from training, certification, maintenance, and more, alongside hardware and software sales.

Countries like the US, China, and Germany are key markets, with growth supported by advances in training technology and regulatory compliance. With projections underpinned by technological developments, the maritime simulators market remains poised for continued expansion, offering comprehensive training solutions to support the evolving needs of the global maritime industry.

Report Scope

By Type: Ship Bridge Simulators, Engine Room Simulators, Cargo Handling Simulators, Communication or GMDSS Simulators, ROV Simulators

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Application: Maritime Schools, Training Centers, Shipping Companies, Port Authorities, Oil & Gas, Government Authorities, Navies & Coast Guards

By End User: Civilian & Commercial, Military & Defense

Key Companies: Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Thales Group, L3 Harris Technology, Rheinmetall AG, Wartsila, General Dynamics IT, Kongsberg Maritime, CAE Inc., and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

Thales Group

L3 Harris Technology

Rheinmetall AG

Wartsila Oyj Abp

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc.

Kongsberg Maritime AS (KM)

CAE Inc.

FORCE Technology

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

RH Marine Group

STORM SIM GEO LLC

GSE Systems

Applied Research International Simulation

Virtual Marine Technology Incorporated

Poseidon Simulation

Cruden

PC Maritime

Marine Learning Systems

Oceanus Marine Solutions

VSTEP Simulation

Imagesoft Pty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr5bw2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment