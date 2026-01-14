$2.42 Bn Maritime Simulators Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Simulators Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The maritime simulators market, valued at $1.78 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $1.9 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.7%. The robust growth is driven by increased maritime traffic and demand for skilled personnel, regulatory mandates, and advancements in simulation technologies. Rising adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in maritime training, along with growing investments by shipping companies, are further fueling this expansion.
Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory to $2.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Key drivers include the expansion of autonomous and smart ship technologies, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive training, and increasing demand for remote and cloud-based simulation solutions. Trends such as VR and AR integration for immersive training, cloud-based simulator platforms, and simulation-based compliance programs are also significantly influencing the market landscape.
The emphasis on maritime safety is a critical factor bolstering market expansion. Simulators provide risk-free training environments that enhance crew readiness and reduce human error, thereby meeting international safety standards. For example, the Seamen's Church Institute reported a 13% rise in mariner training activities in 2023, highlighting the growing importance of safety and skills development.
Leading companies like Danelec Electronics A/S are innovating with advanced ship-handling simulation platforms that promote real-time optimization and decision-making. Their latest tool enables LNG carriers to achieve significant fuel savings and enhances operational efficiency. In a strategic move, Danelec Electronics acquired AI-specialist Nautilus Labs Inc. in November 2023, further strengthening its capabilities in vessel optimization and fleet performance monitoring.
The market features prominent players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Thales Group, and Kongsberg Maritime AS. While North America dominated the market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to become the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding maritime trade and training infrastructure.
Global trade dynamics and tariffs are impacting production timelines, particularly for hardware components in Europe and North America, but are also nurturing local manufacturing capabilities. The market includes service revenues from training, certification, maintenance, and more, alongside hardware and software sales.
Countries like the US, China, and Germany are key markets, with growth supported by advances in training technology and regulatory compliance. With projections underpinned by technological developments, the maritime simulators market remains poised for continued expansion, offering comprehensive training solutions to support the evolving needs of the global maritime industry.
Report Scope
- By Type: Ship Bridge Simulators, Engine Room Simulators, Cargo Handling Simulators, Communication or GMDSS Simulators, ROV Simulators
- By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
- By Application: Maritime Schools, Training Centers, Shipping Companies, Port Authorities, Oil & Gas, Government Authorities, Navies & Coast Guards
- By End User: Civilian & Commercial, Military & Defense
Key Companies: Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Thales Group, L3 Harris Technology, Rheinmetall AG, Wartsila, General Dynamics IT, Kongsberg Maritime, CAE Inc., and others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- BAE Systems Plc
- Thales Group
- L3 Harris Technology
- Rheinmetall AG
- Wartsila Oyj Abp
- General Dynamics Information Technology Inc.
- Kongsberg Maritime AS (KM)
- CAE Inc.
- FORCE Technology
- Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.
- RH Marine Group
- STORM SIM GEO LLC
- GSE Systems
- Applied Research International Simulation
- Virtual Marine Technology Incorporated
- Poseidon Simulation
- Cruden
- PC Maritime
- Marine Learning Systems
- Oceanus Marine Solutions
- VSTEP Simulation
- Imagesoft Pty Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr5bw2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment