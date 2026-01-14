$3.65 Bn Marine Autopilot System Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Autopilot System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global marine autopilot system market has witnessed substantial growth, increasing from $2.54 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $2.73 billion in 2026, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This upsurge can be attributed to heightened adoption of automated navigation systems across commercial and recreational vessels, coupled with advances in sensor and actuator technologies for precision steering. The rising demand for enhanced navigation safety and minimized human error, alongside the expansion of integrated navigation and control systems, supports this growth, driven by increased maritime traffic and long-distance shipping operations.

Looking forward, the marine autopilot system market is projected to perpetuate its growth trajectory, reaching $3.65 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Key drivers include the integration of AI and machine learning for predictive navigation, development of autonomous and connected vessel systems, and increasing implementation in unmanned and smart ship applications. Further acceleration is anticipated due to demand for remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance services, and fleet modernization in emerging maritime markets.

Maritime trade and logistics expansion serves as a crucial catalyst for the marine autopilot system market. With the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reporting global maritime trade volumes reaching 12.29 billion tons in 2023, a significant 2.4% increase from 2022, the demand for efficient and safe shipping operations is unmistakable. Autopilot systems are pivotal in optimizing vessel performance, reducing costs, and enhancing safety within these expanding supply chains.

Innovation remains at the forefront, as companies focus on developing advanced technologies like fuel-saving algorithms, optimizing steering and navigation to curtail fuel usage. Raytheon Anschutz GmbH's launch of the NautoPilot 5000NX in January 2023 exemplifies this trend, offering economy modes and modern ethernet communication to enhance navigation efficiency. Similarly, Brookes and Gatehouse's collaboration with Pixel sur Mer in 2024 to advance autopilot systems for offshore sailing highlights the industry's commitment to innovation.

Major players in this market include Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Raytheon Anschutz GmbH, ABB Ltd., Wartsila Corporation, among others, reflecting a broad spectrum of competitive activity. North America held supremacy in the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth through the forecast period, spanning regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Global trade tensions and tariff fluctuations continue to influence the market dynamics, posing challenges such as increased costs for importing critical components. However, this also drives localized production and innovations in cost-effective solutions. The marine autopilot system market report provides comprehensive insights including market size statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends essential for thriving in this evolving industry landscape.

Scope of the Report:

Type: Full-Function, Heading, and Course Autopilot.

Component: Hardware, Software.

Distribution Channel: Online, Offline.

Application: Commercial Vessels, Recreational Boats, Military Vessels.

Key Companies: Furuno Electric, Raytheon Anschutz, ABB Ltd., Wartsila Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Kongsberg Maritime, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Raytheon Anschutz GmbH

ABB Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime AS

Maretron LLP

Tokyo Keiki Inc.

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine

Marine Technologies LLC

Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

TMQ Electronics Pty Ltd

Navis Engineering Oy

ComNav Marine Ltd.

Navitron Systems Ltd.

Nautitech SAS

Alphatron Marine B.V.

Si-Tex Marine Electronics

Octopus Autopilot Drives

Robosys Automation Ltd.

Coursemaster Autopilots Pty. Ltd.

NKE Marine Electronics SAS

