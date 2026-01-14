$31.98 Bn Software as a Service (Saas)-Based Core Banking Software Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software as a Service (Saas)-Based Core Banking Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The software as a service (SaaS) core banking software market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an expansion from $11.27 billion in 2024 to $31.98 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. This substantial growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of digital banking solutions, increased cloud technology integration, and evolving customer expectations coupled with regulatory demands.

Current market trends spotlight increased reliance on AI-powered automation and API-driven banking. There's a notable shift towards real-time processing capabilities, progress in microservices architecture, and a focus on technology-enabled composable banking. These trends are transforming how financial institutions operate, pushing for agility and efficiency while ensuring enhanced customer experiences.

The drive for cloud adoption is a pivotal factor in the market expansion, with institutions prioritizing scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions. The popularity of flexible spending models and pay-as-you-go options is growing, minimizing upfront costs and aligning expenses with usage patterns. SaaS-based core banking software delivers real-time data access, accelerated deployment, and improved compliance, thereby supporting cloud infrastructure adoption.

The North American region was the largest contributor in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Noteworthy regional players include leading companies like Oracle Corporation, Fiserv Inc., and TEMENOS AG. Several acquisitions and strategic alliances have been instrumental in broadening market offerings and enhancing technology stacks, such as Fiserv's acquisition of Finxact, a leader in scalable, API-first SaaS solutions.

Emerging challenges, such as rapid changes in global trade relations and tariff escalations, are impacting market dynamics significantly. These conditions are influencing investment strategies, increasing transaction costs, and introducing volatility, emphasizing the need for robust risk management and diversification strategies across the financial sector.

The digital transformation is further advanced by innovations in cloud-native core banking platforms, designed for optimized operation within cloud environments. Sopra Banking Software's launch of the SBP Core Platform exemplifies this progress, featuring modular architecture and AI integration for enhanced scalability and security in banking operations.

The SaaS core banking software market is characterized by revenues from services including data migration, training, customization, cloud hosting, and infrastructure management. The industry comprises a diverse range of offerings, tailored to meet the varied needs of financial institutions, from large banks to credit unions, across key segments like retail, corporate, and wealth management.

The comprehensive market research report available presents an extensive analysis, providing insights into market size, regional shares, competitive landscapes, market segments, trends, and opportunities, equipping stakeholders with practical data to navigate and thrive within this rapidly evolving sector.

Market Analysis

Defines and explains market characteristics.

Presents market size, historical growth, and development forecasts based on current impactful factors.

Details market segmentations and submarkets.

Analyzes regional and country-specific market growth, with future forecasts.

Describes the competitive landscape, highlighting leading companies and significant financial deals.

Explores trends, strategies, and growth opportunities as the market rebounds from crises.

Scope

Markets Covered: Components include Software and Services; Deployment options are Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Covers banking types like Large, Midsize, Small, Community Banks, and Credit Unions. End-Users span Retail Banking, Treasury, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management.

Components include Software and Services; Deployment options are Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Covers banking types like Large, Midsize, Small, Community Banks, and Credit Unions. End-Users span Retail Banking, Treasury, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management. Companies Mentioned: Industry leaders such as Oracle Corporation, Fiserv Inc., TEMENOS AG, Q2 Holdings Inc., nCino Inc., and Alkami Technology Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $31.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global



