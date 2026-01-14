$2.38 Bn Marine Base Steering Gear Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Base Steering Gear Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The marine base steering gear market has experienced robust growth and is poised for a promising future. The market size, which was valued at $1.75 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $1.86 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is driven by the widespread adoption of hydraulic and electric steering systems in commercial and naval vessels, and significant advancements in servo motor and actuator technologies. Additionally, there's an increasing demand for precise rudder control and navigational stability, complemented by the expansion and modernization of vessel fleets integrating steering gear with navigation and autopilot systems.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $2.38 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth will be supported by the development of energy-efficient and low-maintenance steering systems, the integration of automated and fly-by-wire technologies, and the use of AI-driven navigation and predictive maintenance solutions. The growing demand for retrofitting and upgrading aging vessels along with expansion in emerging maritime markets will further fuel the market. Key trends include the increased preference for electro-hydraulic systems for their precision and efficiency, and the emphasis on safety compliance within marine operations.

The expansion of global shipping activities significantly impacts the market. As globalization enhances supply chains and international trade, the demand for reliable marine steering solutions grows. Steering gears enhance vessel safety by providing precise rudder control, facilitating navigation through challenging conditions, and enabling timely course adjustments. Projections indicate that U.S. waterborne transportation will rise from 797 million tons in 2023 to 1.23 billion tons by 2050, highlighting the market's potential growth.

Companies are increasingly focused on innovation, as seen with Becker Marine Systems launching a compact low-pressure hydraulic system in 2024. This system offers durability and efficiency while prioritizing safety, and compliance with industry standards, making it ideal for smaller vessels. Notable technological steps are coupled with strategic acquisitions, such as Twin Disc Inc.'s acquisition of Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd. in 2025 for $16.5 million, aimed at expanding market reach and enhancing product portfolios within the sector.

Leading players in the market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Rolls-Royce Plc, Jastram Engineering Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries, and more. Regionally, North America was leading in 2025, with Europe anticipated as the fastest-growing region. The market spans globally, covering regions like Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East.

However, the market faces challenges due to evolving international trade relations and tariffs, impacting import costs of key components like hydraulic cylinders and servo motors. While this escalates manufacturing costs, it also spurs domestic production and innovations in cost-efficient technologies.

Why Purchase This Report?

Gain a global perspective with insights from 16 geographies.

Understand the impact of geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes on this market.

Identify lucrative growth segments and benchmark against industry leaders.

Evaluate market potential through detailed TAM and MAS analysis.

Access updated data delivered in an interactive format for easy analysis.

Market Scope:

Type: Mechanical, Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic Steering Gears

Mechanical, Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic Steering Gears Technology: Automatic, Manual, Semi-Automatic

Automatic, Manual, Semi-Automatic Vessel Type: Commercial, Military, Recreational Vessels

Commercial, Military, Recreational Vessels End User: Shipbuilders, Shipping Companies, Naval Forces, Yacht Owners

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Rolls-Royce Plc

Jastram Engineering Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Wartsila

Schottel Inc.

Damen Marine Components

Kongsberg Maritime

Japan Radio Co. Ltd. (JRC)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Twin Disc Inc.

Nakashima Propeller Co. Ltd.

Veth Propulsion

Lilaas AS

Fluiten S.p.A.

Palmarine (Singapore) Pte Ltd

D-I Industrial Co. Ltd.

Data Hidrolik

Beijing Haihua Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77b8di

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment