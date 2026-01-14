At the Yacht Club de Monaco, young sailors are ready for the Monaco Optimist Team Race

MONACO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourteen editions, hundreds of match races and always with the same intensity. The Monaco Optimist Team Race is about to start. With over 150 match races from the round robin qualifiers to the finals, there is no letup in tension during the event that kicks off today with the opening ceremony. Launched in 2010, the competition is established as one of the most high-profile meetings in the Optimist world, a class that has trained thousands of young sailors. Organised by Yacht Club de Monaco with support from Monaco Marine, FxPro, North Sails, Erplast and Peace and Sport, the event gathers under 14s to compete in a spectacular and demanding format, as 15 teams of four from 12 nations put their tactics and tacks to the test. The first races start at 11.00am on Thursday, 15 January.

Since 2010, the list of winners alone shows how international and ultra-competitive this event can be. While Switzerland tended to dominate with entries from the Société Nautique de Genève and Gstaad Yacht Club, Germany, Finland, Turkey and Monaco also added their names to the list before the rise of the Americans, victorious in 2020 and 2022. In 2023, Croatia then caused a major upset with JKU Deep Blue. Every year there is a revelation confirming that the next generation of world-class sailors stops over in Monaco.

The head-to-head team race format is inspired by the America’s Cup where each team competes against the other teams. Communication, reading the water and cool heads under pressure are key. It’s character-building and these young sailors learn fast. There are no individual heroes as they have to think, act and manœuvre as a team. The Monaco Optimist Team Race has become a breeding ground for future champions, a jumping off point for budding young sailors, some of whom will go on to make a name for themselves beyond the Optimist class.

Before entering the arena, teams can take part in the annual International Clinic (12-14 January) supervised by Chris Atkins. With 45 years of team racing experience under his belt, this three-time British National Team Race Championship winner also coached Team Great Britain to a gold medal at the first ISAF Team Race World Championship. President of the selectors for the British Olympic sailing team for Beijing and London, he is also a World Sailing umpire and judge. Contestants will have had three days to fine-tune tactics, hone skills and fully understand the nuances of this demanding format.

