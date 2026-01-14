ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

14 JANUARY 2026 at 16:00 EET



Orion updates time estimate for the potential related to the annual Nubeqa® net sales recorded by Orion

As the company announced earlier today on 14 January 2026, the Nubeqa® product has become Orion's largest product by far, and its financial significance for the company will increase further. For this reason, Orion decided to provide an estimate of the net sales potential of Nubeqa®. As noted earlier, based on scenario planning with partner Bayer, Orion estimates that the annual Nubeqa net sales recorded by the company (tablet sales to Bayer + royalties) has the potential to exceed EUR 1 billion in the future.

It is difficult to estimate the timing for the realization of this net sales potential, as it is influenced by various changing conditions such as the regulatory environment, market environment and indication of the product. The company currently estimates that the annual Nubeqa net sales exceeding 1 billion EUR recorded by Orion could realize by the end of the current decade.

