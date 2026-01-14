Newo.ai Partners with IONOS to Deliver AI Receptionists for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newo.ai , the AI platform that turns customer conversations into revenue, today announced a new partnership with IONOS , a global digital solutions provider, to launch an AI-powered Receptionist designed to help small businesses capture every customer interaction. Through the collaboration, IONOS customers can now deploy an AI Receptionist powered by Newo.ai in as little as three minutes directly from the IONOS customer portal.

Small businesses often struggle to manage customer communications during peak periods or outside of business hours. Industry data indicates that up to 40% of customer inquiries go unanswered, resulting in lost revenue and diminished customer experience. Early users of Newo.ai’s AI Receptionist have reported a 15-20% increase in revenue by capturing and converting previously missed interactions.

“Our mission at Newo.ai is to make AI immediately useful for small businesses, not something that requires months of setup or technical expertise,” said David Yang, PhD, co-founder of Newo.ai. “As a partner-first business, we focus on enabling trusted platforms to deliver immediate value to their customers. Partnering with IONOS allows us to reach businesses where they already operate and give them a simple way to provide always-on, professional customer engagement.”

The AI Receptionist enables small businesses to respond instantly and professionally to inbound inquiries across phone calls, text messages, web chat, and social media channels, 24 hours a day. By ensuring no customer inquiry goes unanswered, the solution helps businesses reduce missed opportunities and drive measurable revenue growth.

Designed for ease of use, the solution requires no specialized technical skills to deploy or manage. Businesses can customize responses, manage appointments, and maintain consistent customer communication across multiple channels from a single interface.

IONOS is a leading global digital solutions provider, serving millions of small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company offers a broad portfolio of cloud infrastructure, web presence, productivity, and digital commerce solutions designed to help businesses establish, manage, and grow their online operations.

Newo.ai and IONOS share a common belief that AI should be accessible, affordable, and deliver immediate business value. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering small businesses with practical AI solutions that address real operational challenges.

The AI Receptionist, powered by Newo.ai, is immediately available to IONOS customers via the IONOS portal.

About Newo.ai

Newo.ai is a San Francisco–born AI startup building human-like AI Receptionists and Agents for small and medium businesses. Founded by AI entrepreneurs David Yang, PhD, and Luba Ovtsinnikova, the company helps businesses answer calls, book appointments, and drive revenue across voice, chat, and messaging. With a partner-first platform that launches fully trained agents in minutes, Newo.ai empowers MSPs, VoIP providers, software companies, and agencies to offer scalable, white-label AI services built for the modern customer. Learn more at www.newo.ai