Savaria to Host Investor Day

LAVAL, Québec, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces an Investor Day to be held in the Greater Toronto Area on April 14, 2026. This event will comprise management presentations and a tour of the manufacturing facility in Brampton.

The format of the day will include updates on Savaria One and long-term growth planning for Savaria. The global management team presenting on this day includes:

Marcel Bourassa - Executive Chairman;

Sébastien Bourassa - President and CEO;

Stephen Reitknecht - CFO;

Jean-Philippe De Montigny – President Europe Accessibility and Chief Transformation Officer;

Alexandre Bourassa – President North America Accessibility; and

Les Teague - Group President Patient Care.

More details of the Investor Day will be made available in the coming weeks. If you would like to be added to the invitation list, please contact Ms. Emily Chiu at EChiu@savaria.com.

After the event, Investor Day presentations will be posted on Savaria’s website under https://www.savaria.com/our-company/investors.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,500 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information: Sébastien Bourassa

President and Chief Executive Officer

1.800.661.5112

sb@savaria.com

Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370

sreitknecht@savaria.com





www.savaria.com

