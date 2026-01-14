Highwire and The Bliss Group Unite to Build The Modern Marketing and Communications Partner for Innovative, High-Growth Organizations

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a strategic marketing communications agency, today announced it has acquired The Bliss Group, an insight-driven PR and marketing firm, to create the modern agency partner designed to connect marketing and communications strategy to business outcomes at the scale and speed the industry demands.

As two fast-growing market leaders, the combined agency offers clients a smarter, faster, and more integrated approach to catalyzing influence to build reputation, demand, and growth. Backed by senior talent, an AI-forward technology stack, and hard-earned industry affinity, Highwire helps market-shaping brands lead with clarity and confidence.

“Uniting Highwire and Bliss answers the need for partners who can turn complexity into competitive advantage, and innovation into measurable influence,” said Michael O’Brien, CEO of Highwire. “Clients want sharper thinking, integrated execution, and partners who move as fast as their business demands. The combined power of our agencies will deliver that in spades for current and future client partners.”

Bliss CEO Cortney Stapleton will step into the newly created role of Chief Strategy and Business Officer at Highwire. She will lead performance and go-to-market strategy across Highwire’s sectors, with a clear focus on delivering high-impact client outcomes. She will also serve on Highwire’s Board of Directors.

“Highwire and Bliss were built on shared foundations of deep industry insight, trusted client partnerships, and a belief in the power of storytelling to drive real business outcomes,” said Cortney Stapleton. “By bringing our teams and capabilities together, we’re creating something bigger and bolder: a platform where our clients get more value, our people have more opportunities, and our work delivers even greater impact.”

Through Highwire Health, Highwire and Bliss bring together their healthcare practices as well as Bliss Bio Health into a single, integrated offering spanning consumer health, digital health, healthcare delivery, life sciences, and medtech. Highwire Health is designed for organizations operating at the intersection of technology, regulation, and patient impact, where clarity, credibility, and precision are essential. Michael Roth, managing partner of Bliss, will assume the role of General Counsel and Executive Chair of Highwire Health.

The combined firm includes more than 250 professionals across North America, with capabilities designed to support the full buyer journey, including:

Strategy, positioning, and brand narrative development

Integrated marketing, social media, demand generation, and full-funnel activation

Strategic communications, media relations, and executive visibility

Insight-led, AI-enabled intelligence and analytics

Full-service creative concepting and production

Corporate reputation, crisis and issues, and high-stakes communications support



This integration reflects growing demand for partners that can connect insight to action and reputation to growth in an increasingly fragmented environment. Highwire is designed for this moment. One where companies must communicate with confidence, act with intent, and turn innovation into influence.

GP Bullhound acted as exclusive financial advisor to Bliss.

About Highwire

Highwire is a strategic marketing communications agency built to help organizations lead through change. We work at the intersection of innovation and industry, bringing deep sector expertise, modern capabilities, and senior-level judgment to shape reputation, demand, and competitive advantage. Our insight-led, AI-enabled approach helps clients turn innovation into influence, and influence into measurable business outcomes. Highwire secured a strategic investment from Shamrock Capital (“Shamrock”), the Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors in 2022.

For more information, visit teamhighwire.com