Nonprofit Wreaths Across America Announces New Theme for 2026: “Remember Me.”

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 14, 2026 — Wreaths Across America (WAA), the national nonprofit with a yearlong mission dedicated to remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve and teaching children the value of freedom, announces “Remember Me” as its official theme for 2026.

The theme comes as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the United States, a milestone WAA says calls for renewed focus on the individual lives behind America’s military service. “While we often honor service members collectively, each one has a name, a family and a story,” says Karen Worcester, executive director, WAA. “Their sacrifices are deeply personal, and their stories shape the freedoms we enjoy today.”

The theme draws inspiration from an unexpected source: a line from the film “Home Alone 2.” The quote, “Maybe they don't forget about you, but they forget to remember you,” underscores the importance of actively remembering the individuals who served, especially those whose stories risk being lost to time.

Through ceremonies, education and community engagement in 2026, WAA will work to ensure that service members from the Revolutionary War to today are remembered and their stories continue to be told.

Click here to share names, photos and stories of forgotten servicemembers in your community. Follow along to learn the stories of those who served and time may have forgotten, but we will not, using the hashtag #RememberMe. Then, tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio, available on the iHeart Radio app, TuneIn, and the Audacy app, or listen at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio. You can listen anytime on the Wreaths Radio SoundCloud page.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held this year on Saturday, December 19, 2026. The free event is open to all, and the organization encourages community members to participate by volunteering locally or sponsoring a wreath for an American hero.

