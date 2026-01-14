Fortinet to Bring Cyber Leadership to World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet®, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced its return to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 19–23, 2026. Fortinet is a founding member of the forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity and a member of the Centre’s board. Each year, the forum’s Annual Meeting welcomes governments, major international organizations, the forum’s partner companies, civil society leaders, young changemakers, and social entrepreneurs to discuss and identify solutions regarding critical global and regional challenges.

As part of the forum’s Annual Meeting accredited program, Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President of Threat Intelligence at Fortinet, will present on the importance of incentivizing intelligence sharing and incorporating approaches that methodically instill incentivization, accountability, and deterrence to combat the growing cybercrime ecosystem. In this panel on January 20, Manky will be joined by Edvardas Šileris, Head of the European Cybercrime Centre (EC3); Michael Daniel, President and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance; and Hayley van Loon, CEO of Crime Stoppers International. Together, they will discuss how initiatives such as the Cybercrime Bounty program, launched recently by Fortinet and Crime Stoppers International, are key to disrupting the ever-growing cybercrime market.

The Cybercrime Bounty program is among the newest international initiatives in which Fortinet contributes. In addition, the company retains early leadership roles in the forum, its Centre for Cybersecurity’s Partnership Against Cybercrime, and its Cybercrime Atlas initiative . It also has long-standing relationships with various global threat intelligence initiatives, including NATO NICP, INTERPOL Expert Working Group, the Cyber Threat Alliance, and the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), all to cultivate relationships across industries and borders to operationalize and coordinate cybercrime disruption at scale.

Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President of Threat Intelligence at Fortinet

“The battle to disrupt a growing and extremely profitable cybercrime ecosystem persists. Building alliances continues to be one of the most effective actions that public and private sector organizations can take to foster trust, share intelligence, and collectively disrupt cybercrime. The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos provides an opportunity to continue leading this dialogue with key stakeholders from government, business, and civil society to meet this challenge with bold, collaborative efforts to advance approaches that systemically drive accountability and deterrence required to disrupt cybercrime at a global scale.”

Session Details

Title: Incentivizing the Disruption of Cybercrime

When: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m.–11:45 a.m. CET

Overview: The growing, highly profitable cybercrime ecosystem continues to challenge organizations worldwide, with estimated annual losses exceeding $11 trillion. The rise of AI-enabled cybercrime is fueling the economics of cybercrime at an unprecedented pace, with organizations facing an increasing number of tailor-made cyberattacks at scale. Building alliances remains one of the most effective actions to foster trust, share intelligence, and collectively disrupt cybercrime. This session will discuss challenges and potential incentivization solutions for long-term sustainability in the global fight against cybercrime, including a Cybercrime Bounty initiative.

More About the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

In an era marked by accelerating complexity, rising fragmentation, and exponential innovation, the need for a trusted, impartial platform for dialogue has never been greater. From geopolitics to the economy and society, the imperative to broaden our perspectives and listen to one another could not be more important for rebuilding trust and shaping a better future.

In this pivotal context, the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will build on its long-standing tradition of convening stakeholders from across geographies, industries, and generations. It will bring together leaders from government, business, civil society, and the scientific and cultural domains to enable real dialogue, problem solve around shared challenges, and highlight innovations driving the future.

A key focus of the deliberations will be the paradigm shift in technology, from AI and quantum computing to next-generation biotech and energy systems, reshaping how we live and work, while creating new engines of growth. To ensure these innovations contribute to resilient and equitable progress, leaders must actively expand access across emerging markets, invest in the skills of a rapidly changing workforce, and implement sustainable solutions.

Fortinet understands that cybersecurity is a global leadership priority and a linchpin of these conversations. Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical issue, and Fortinet looks forward to continuing to collaborate on policy and global coordination that will shape real-world outcomes as a part of this year's discussions, focusing on incentivization, accountability, and deterrence as foundational pillars for long-term sustainability in the global fight against cybercrime.

