Star-Studded Lineup Announced for Questex’s 2026 Beauty and Wellness Show New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Beauty and Wellness Show New York, the fusion of two legendary industry brands - The International Beauty Show (IBS) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) - will take place March 8-10, 2026, at the Javits Center. Masters across the beauty, spa, and wellness spectrum will be on-hand for three days of unprecedented education, innovation and inspiration.

The New York Show will feature robust education tracks with game-changing sessions, plus over 100 product-focused classes included free with admission. The multitude of new educational opportunities will be led by prominent artists, skilled estheticians, celebrity stylists and beauty, wellness influencers.

Beauty and Wellness Show New York 2026 Offers Access to 16 Specialized Education Tracks and Free Product Focused Education

Spa and Wellness Program Tracks including Esthetics Training, Med Spa & Spa Technology, Science-Backed Skincare, Holistic Wellness, Fitness & Human Performance

including Esthetics Training, Med Spa & Spa Technology, Science-Backed Skincare, Holistic Wellness, Fitness & Human Performance Beauty Program Tracks include Hands-On Workshops, Hair Cut/Color Techniques & Trends, Men’s Grooming & Barbering, Makeup, Lashes & Brows, and more!

include Hands-On Workshops, Hair Cut/Color Techniques & Trends, Men’s Grooming & Barbering, Makeup, Lashes & Brows, and more! Business Management focused classes cover: Business Growth & Leadership, Strategic Profitability, Client Relationships & Retail, Social Media & Marketing

Business Growth & Leadership, Strategic Profitability, Client Relationships & Retail, Social Media & Marketing Over 100 complimentary product-focused, brand-led sessions that deepen your product expertise will be available to expo passholders. From ingredient science to application mastery to retail strategies—gain the knowledge from your favorite brands that helps you recommend with confidence, retail with success, and differentiate your services in competitive markets.





“The educational offerings at the Beauty and Wellness Show New York are truly next-level, designed to deliver immediate, actionable value to our spa, salon, and wellness communities,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director at Questex's Wellness Group. “With more than 100 free product-focused classes, 80 Conference Sessions and 50 innovative speakers across 16 specialized tracks, the Beauty and Wellness Show New York offers attendees the opportunity to discover trends, techniques, fresh perspectives, and actionable strategies to elevate both their craft and their career.”

Check out the full conference schedule here and free product-focused education classes here.

Top Industry Talent on Tap for the 2026 Show

The Show provides the chance to learn from the experts who’ve spent decades refining their expertise and discover techniques, insights, and trade secrets that will transform how you approach your work. The star-studded lineup includes:

Spa and Wellness

Dr. Arlene Strugar , Founder & Research Scientist, Healuxe NeuroSkinGlow. Dr. Strugar is a published author, researcher, international and national speaker and educator.

, Founder & Research Scientist, Healuxe NeuroSkinGlow. Dr. Strugar is a published author, researcher, international and national speaker and educator. Nick Ovenden , President, GreatLIFE Golf and Fitness - a membership-based company serving more than 40K members. Under his leadership, GreatLIFE has expanded its impact through innovative wellness programs, community partnerships, and a culture of growth that empowers every team member to thrive.

, President, GreatLIFE Golf and Fitness - a membership-based company serving more than 40K members. Under his leadership, GreatLIFE has expanded its impact through innovative wellness programs, community partnerships, and a culture of growth that empowers every team member to thrive. Monique Blake - WellBEing Educator and Spa Strategist, Monique is a certified Clifton StrengthsFinder Coach with 28 years of executive experience in education, corporate, and spa settings. She is also a NAMA-certified Ayurvedic Practitioner.

- WellBEing Educator and Spa Strategist, Monique is a certified Clifton StrengthsFinder Coach with 28 years of executive experience in education, corporate, and spa settings. She is also a NAMA-certified Ayurvedic Practitioner. Dr. Krystal Briglia is a board-certified nurse practitioner specializing in aesthetic dermatology, integrative medicine and wellness. Dr. Briglia is passionate about research and new technology advancing healthcare, including mental health, skincare, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine.

is a board-certified nurse practitioner specializing in aesthetic dermatology, integrative medicine and wellness. Dr. Briglia is passionate about research and new technology advancing healthcare, including mental health, skincare, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine. Savanna Boda , Licensed Esthetician / Med spa Owner / Social media influencer with more than 360K followers, and founder of Savanna Boda Aesthetics. Savanna is based in Texas and hosts a popular podcast called “The Blondest.”

, Licensed Esthetician / Med spa Owner / Social media influencer with more than 360K followers, and founder of Savanna Boda Aesthetics. Savanna is based in Texas and hosts a popular podcast called “The Blondest.” Terri Wojak, Aesthetics Exposed Education. Terri Wojak has nearly 30 years of experience in the aesthetic industry. She is a respected authority on skin care in a medical setting, on education, and regarding business development on multiple levels.





Beauty

Tracey Hughes , Hall of Fame Hairstylist, non-profit founder, and GM of the largest haircare franchise in the Southern Hemisphere.

Hall of Fame Hairstylist, non-profit founder, and GM of the largest haircare franchise in the Southern Hemisphere. Candy Shaw , “ The Balay Lama" and founder of Sunlights Balayage, Candy is the world’s foremost authority on balayage education.

The Balay Lama" and founder of Sunlights Balayage, Candy is the world’s foremost authority on balayage education. Asil Simsek , TRUSS Global Ambassador and educator, Asil has a collective social media following of over 800K. He is recognized as one of the world’s leading colorists and is an international educator.

, TRUSS Global Ambassador and educator, Asil has a collective social media following of over 800K. He is recognized as one of the world’s leading colorists and is an international educator. Bernadette Thompson, Celebrity manicurist and nail artist known for her innovative designs and collaborations with prominent figures across the music, fashion, and entertainment.





Attendees may register to attend the Show by clicking here.

Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 8: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 9: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 10: 10:30am – 3:30pm

Upcoming Events

Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show will take place in Las Vegas, June 27-29, 2026, and in Florida, August 30-31, 2026.

For more information on Be+Well New York, visit www.BeWellShowNewYork.com.

About Beauty and Wellness Show New York

Beauty and Wellness Show New York is the new umbrella brand bringing together legendary industry events and media serving hair, skin, and body professionals in the beauty, spa, and wellness industry.

Beauty and Wellness Media and Events includes the Beauty and Wellness Show (the new home of The International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, and Spa Conference), American Salon, American Spa, Spatec, and Sibec, including the former Club Industry events — to create the beauty and wellness industry's largest event and media platform. For more information on subscribing, attending or advertising, visit www.BeWellMediaandEvents.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

