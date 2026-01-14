Menzies LLP Strengthens Knowledge Management and Security with iManage Cloud

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that Menzies LLP, a top UK accountancy and business advisory firm, has deployed the iManage Cloud to unify how its audit, tax, and advisory teams create, access, and collaborate on client engagement work across the firm. By consolidating more than 20 million files previously spread across shared drives and siloed systems into a single, secure cloud platform, Menzies has established a centralized working environment that supports firmwide productivity, governance, and high-quality client service.

“iManage just works,” said Daniel Denton, IT & Innovation Director at Menzies LLP.

“The tight Microsoft integration has made a noticeable difference in how our people work day-to-day. Tasks that used to require jumping between systems now happen in one place, and everything feels more connected. It’s also given us the reassurance that as AI develops, we’ll be able to adopt it safely and in a way that fits our governance needs.”

With iManage rolled out across the firm, teams can work with greater clarity and confidence. Review cycles are more efficient, collaboration is more contextual, and information is consistently handled across engagements. The result is a higher, more consistent standard of client work that supports the rigor required across audit, tax, and advisory practices.

Scalable, Secure, and Seamless

Menzies transitioned from a previous on-premises system with limited user adoption to the iManage Cloud, enabling a unified platform capable of scaling with the firm’s rapid growth - from 400 people to more than 1,100 over the last five years. Working with iManage partner Morae, Menzies completed the migration in under two months.

“Morae is proud to partner with Menzies as they modernize how they work,” said Matt Crocker, Chief Strategy Officer at Morae. “iManage gives them a governed environment where AI can safely support everyday tasks - from validating data in client documents to quickly locating related analysis from prior years. These kinds of efficiencies have a real impact on both client service and operational risk.”

A Foundation for the Future

Building on its cloud transformation, Menzies is exploring iManage’s next-generation AI capabilities - from intelligent classification to Copilot integration - as part of its vision to continually improve how knowledge is managed, retained and delivered throughout its lifecycle.

“Menzies’ cloud transformation demonstrates how forward-thinking accounting firms are modernizing knowledge work,” said Suzanne Walmsley, EMEA Region Lead at iManage. “By embedding iManage into daily workflows, Menzies has built a strong digital foundation that positions them for future innovation - from tighter security and compliance to AI-powered productivity.”

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

