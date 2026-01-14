Aeroflow Health and Blue Cross Complete of Michigan Partner to Deliver Essential DME to Medicaid Members

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced a new partnership with Northwood Inc. to provide Blue Cross Complete of Michigan with durable medical equipment (DME) for Medicaid members across the state.

Medicaid members enrolled in Blue Cross Complete of Michigan now have streamlined access to a wide range of medical supplies through their insurance, including breast pumps, diapers, CPAPs, and other essential products to support health and independence at home. Offered through Aeroflow Health, its end-to-end support model ensures these members receive quality equipment, benefit education and personalized patient support.

Blue Cross Complete of Michigan helps Medicaid members get the healthcare they need in 58 counties across the state. According to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services , Medicaid covers 1 in 4 individuals living in Michigan, providing health coverage to more than 2.6 million people each month. That group includes 168,000 seniors, 300,000 people living with disabilities and 1 million children, with Medicaid covering 45% of births in the state.

With such a significant portion of Michigan’s population depending on Medicaid, expanded access to DME plays a critical role in improving health outcomes by reducing complications and supplying members with the right tools and knowledge to manage their care at home.

“Our work centers around giving individuals equal opportunity to manage their health with confidence,” said Amanda Minimi, VP of Health Solution Marketing and Operations at Aeroflow Health. “For new and expecting mothers, maternity and breastfeeding supplies support healthier pregnancies and early childhood development. For families caring for children with special needs, access to incontinence supplies helps support comfort and care at home. Our goal remains to deliver care to those who need it most, and we’re excited to expand our work in Michigan with Blue Cross Complete of Michigan.”

Aeroflow Health has a commitment to breaking down barriers to care for patients, providing them with easy access to medical equipment and supplies covered by their insurance. The company offers a range of comprehensive and integrated services across multiple verticals: Aeroflow Breastpumps , Aeroflow Sleep , and Aeroflow Urology .

To learn more about how Aeroflow Health collaborates with health insurance partners, including Blue Cross Complete of Michigan, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com/health-plans .

