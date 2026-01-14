Applied Systems and Applied Client Network Announce Applied Net 2026

Chicago, IL., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems and Applied Client Network today announced the opening of registration for Applied Net 2026, the insurance industry’s leading technology and education conference. Applied Net 2026 will take place September 27 – October 1 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington, DC. Following a record-breaking conference in 2025, Applied Net 2026 will bring peer-driven learning, networking opportunities, and in-depth looks into the new AI-powered and innovative technologies shaping the future of insurance distribution.

“Applied Net is where our community comes together to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions, and collaborate on what’s next for our industry,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “Our partnership with Applied continues to create meaningful opportunities for members to influence product direction, share best practices, and better understand how technology can support their evolving business goals in 2026 and beyond.”

Applied Net 2026 will feature more than 250 educational sessions, dynamic keynote presentations, and hands-on learning opportunities designed to help insurance professionals navigate change and drive measurable impact in their organizations. Attendees will gain insight into new product innovations and enhancements across Applied’s portfolio, including Applied Epic, EZLynx, Tarmika, Ivans, Cytora, and Planck, while connecting with peers from across the insurance ecosystem.

“There is no other gathering in our industry that brings agents, carriers, and third-party technology providers together at this scale to focus on the most exciting opportunities in the insurance industry today,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Net creates a unique environment for our community to come together, share perspectives, and demonstrate how AI and technology can be applied in practical ways to drive productivity, fuel profitable growth, and deliver better outcomes for our customers’ clients.”

