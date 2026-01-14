Counslr Expands Long Island Footprint to Support Mental Health in the New Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr , a leading B2B mental health and wellness platform , announced today new partnerships across Long Island, bringing unlimited text-based mental health support and wellness resources to staff, students, and employees. New partners include several schools throughout the region, including Wyandanch School District, Wyandanch, NY; and Hempstead Union Free School District, Hempstead, NY; as well as Family & Children’s Association, Garden City, NY.

These partnerships are designed to expand access to mental health resources, particularly for those who may have previously faced barriers to care due to cost, stigma, or accessibility challenges. By providing 24/7 access to licensed, vetted mental health professionals and a library of curated wellness resources, Counslr empowers school communities and local organizations to prioritize mental health during a time when support is especially critical.

"Our district launched Counslr in May 2025 as a pilot for our staff and students. The response we received was overwhelmingly positive. We have now expanded the platform's accessibility with over 1000 messages exchanged between users and the mental health professionals supplied by Counslr, therefore, it is safe to say that this platform has been instrumental in helping us bridge the gap often present in offering mental health support, specifically in communities like ours with high rates of poverty and a high prevalence of trauma,” said Dr. Pepper Bonay, Director of Pupil Personnel Services, Wyandanch School District.

Across the Long Island region , students, teachers, and families face high and increasing levels of stress and burnout, with students experiencing high levels of anxiety and depression post-pandemic; teachers reporting frequent job-related stress and burnout rates higher than the national average; and families showing signs of emotional distress.

The Health & Welfare Council of Long Island (HWCLI) has long partnered with Counslr to provide its caregiving and frontline employees with essential mental health support. Now, in a separate partnership, Family & Children’s Association has become Counslr’s newest Long Island partner to bring mental health and wellness resources to its own caregiving workforce. “Providing mental health support has never been more important,” said Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, President and CEO, Family & Children’s Association. “Counslr gives our front-line employees who support our community’s families, the ability to reach out in real time, helping to prevent burnout so they can continue to give our community the care it truly needs.”

Recent studies show that text-based support plays an important role in expanding access to mental health support and is effective in providing help to those who might otherwise go without. In fact, a scholarly peer review found that when digital mental health apps like Counslr offer 24/7 accessibility, that 80% of sessions happen between 7 PM and 5 AM, a time when traditional counseling services are usually unavailable.

“As we continue to provide corporations, schools, and communities across the country with round-the-clock text-based support, we are finding that most of Counslr’s users are first-time care seekers, with nearly 90% having never previously utilized their available mental health resources,” said Josh Liss, Counslr CEO. Adding that, "As we expand across Long Island, we are proud to reach school communities and organizations that may not have had access to mental health support before, helping to ensure that no one has to face struggles alone.”

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to robust wellness resources and live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost.

For more information, please visit www.counslr.com .

