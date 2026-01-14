Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Legacy Awards Honor Innovators in Clinical and Scientific Research, and Community Impact at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in March

New York, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 MDA Legacy Awards, recognizing excellence in scientific and clinical research and saluting outstanding community impact and advocacy. This year’s recipient of the MDA Legacy Award for Achievement in Clinical Research honors Michio Hirano, MD, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and the MDA Donavon Decker Legacy Award for Community Impact in Research (renamed in honor of the late Donavon Decker) honors Allison Moore, Founder & CEO, Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation. These awards will be presented at the opening session of the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in Orlando, Florida, on March 9, 2026. View the full agenda here and register here.

“The Muscular Dystrophy Association is proud to recognize Dr. Michio Hirano and Allison Moore — two extraordinary leaders who have advanced neuromuscular research and empowered our community,” said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, President and CEO, MDA. “Dr. Hirano’s pioneering work in mitochondrial and neuromuscular science has shaped decades of progress, while Allison’s patient-centered innovation has transformed the landscape for people living with inherited neuropathies. Their contributions exemplify the impact of scientific excellence and community leadership working together to drive meaningful change.”

2026 MDA Legacy Award for Achievement in Clinical Research

Recipient: Michio Hirano, MD

MDA honors Dr. Michio Hirano for his decades of groundbreaking contributions to the understanding and treatment of neuromuscular and mitochondrial disorders. As a global leader in translational neuromuscular research and a longtime partner to MDA, Dr. Hirano has advanced pioneering work in genetic discovery, molecular mechanisms, and therapeutic development — including early innovations in mitochondrial disease research that helped shape modern approaches to precision medicine.

His leadership has driven progress in clinical trial readiness, natural history studies, and patient-centered research initiatives across numerous neuromuscular disease areas. Dr. Hirano’s mentorship of emerging clinician scientists and his dedication and commitment to families living with neuromuscular conditions have cemented his legacy as one of the field’s most influential voices.

2026 MDA Donavon Decker Legacy Award for Community Impact in Research

Honoree: Allison Moore, Founder & CEO, Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation

MDA proudly presents the MDA Donavon Decker Community Impact Legacy Award to Allison Moore, honoring her decades of advocacy, innovation, and leadership that has transformed the Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and inherited neuropathy community. After her own diagnosis, Allison founded the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) in 2001 and has since built it into an internationally respected organization centered on accelerating therapeutic discovery, elevating the patient voice, and reshaping the scientific landscape for CMT.

Her achievements include launching the Global Registry for Inherited Neuropathies, establishing the TRIAD research accelerator program, advancing clinical trial readiness, expanding multilingual diagnostic tools, and driving meaningful cross-sector partnerships. Allison’s vision has helped elevate CMT from an overlooked rare condition to a rapidly advancing therapeutic field.

Reflections from the Honorees

“I am deeply honored to receive the MDA Legacy Award for Achievement in Clinical Research,” said Dr. Hirano. “For decades, I have been inspired by the courage and resilience of the patients and families who motivate every step forward in our field. I am grateful to the Muscular Dystrophy Association for its longstanding partnership and support of research, care, and advocacy, that brings us closer to transformative therapies. This recognition is a tribute to the collaborative spirit that drives progress in neuromuscular medicine.”

“I am incredibly honored to receive the MDA Donavon Decker Community Impact Legacy Award,” said Allison Moore. “Donavon’s story and advocacy have inspired so many of us working to change what’s possible for people living with neuromuscular disease. When I founded the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation after my own CMT diagnosis, my goal was to build a community where patients could truly be heard — and where their lived experiences would drive research, innovation, and meaningful progress. I am grateful to the Muscular Dystrophy Association for recognizing the importance and power of patient-centered science, and for partnering with our community to create a future defined by greater understanding, equity, and hope.”

About the MDA Legacy Awards

The MDA Legacy Awards celebrate excellence in three pillars of our mission: scientific and clinical research and community impact. Past recipients include Dr. Katherine Mathews (2025 MDA Legacy Award for Achievement in Clinical Research) and Donavon Decker (2025 MDA Legacy Award for Community Impact in Research). The awards are presented each year in conjunction with the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, a global meeting that convenes researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, advocates, and families in the neuromuscular disease community.

MDA is especially honored to rename the MDA Donavon Decker Community Impact in Research Award in memory of Donavon Decker, who passed away in September 2025. Donavon lived with limb–girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), and his advocacy and leadership significantly advanced the entire field of genetic medicine as the first recipient of gene therapy. The selection of Allison Moore as the 2026 recipient continues Donavon’s legacy of courage, purpose, and community leadership.

Coming in February: New MDA Research Momentum Award

In February, MDA will announce the first recipient of the inaugural MDA Research Momentum Award, honoring early-career investigators whose innovative, high-impact work is shaping the future of neuromuscular research. The award recognizes rising scientists demonstrating strong research innovation, growing leadership, and engagement with the MDA community. Nominations are open through January 31, 2026, here.

About the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference The Muscular Dystrophy Association is the convener of the largest global gathering of the neuromuscular disease community – the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference – serving as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration. The four-day international event will bring together renowned researchers, clinicians, affiliated health care providers, academicians, advocates, and industry leaders to explore the latest advances in the field of neuromuscular disease. Last year’s MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference included over 2,500 attendees (2,000 in-person; 500 virtual) from 41 countries with 8 specialized tracks, 39 sessions, 207 speakers, 56 exhibitors, 18 industry sponsored forums, 236 in-person posters, 379 virtual posters, 56 oral poster presentations, and 20 patient advocacy organizations exhibiting (with 37 organizations participating in the NMAC meeting).

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

