Cannara Achieves OTCQX Qualification and Announces Release of Fiscal Q1 2026 Financial Results on January 26, 2026

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) ( TSXV: LOVE ) ( OTCQX: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at affordable prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., is pleased to announce that it has qualified to have its common shares quoted for trading on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX“). Cannara’s common shares were previously quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market.

Effective today, Cannara’s common shares will begin trading on OTCQX under the symbol “LOVFF”. The Company’s common shares will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, both of which remain unchanged and unaffected by the OTCQX qualification.

OTCQX, the highest-level market of the OTC Markets in the United States, is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the company’s visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial reporting standards, follow best practices with respect to corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

U.S. investors can access the Company’s current financial disclosures and real-time Level 2 quotes at www.otcmarkets.com.

“Our qualification to trade on OTCQX is a meaningful step forward in Cannara’s capital markets strategy,” said Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer of Cannara Biotech. “It increases our exposure to institutional and retail investors in the United States while reinforcing our commitment to strong governance, disclosure, and disciplined growth.”

Q1 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company also announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Cannara Biotech CEO Zohar Krivorot and CFO Nicholas Sosiak will host an earnings webcast on January 26, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET, consisting of prepared remarks followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Participants may register for the earnings webcast here or by visiting the company event section on the Company’s website https://www.cannara.ca/investors/company-events/"https://www.cannara.ca/investors/company-events/.

For interested individuals unable to join, the event will be archived on the company’s website.

Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance to investors@cannara.ca. While live questions will be accepted during the session, priority will be given to those submitted by email.

ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Company further reminds shareholders that Cannara’s Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders is scheduled for January 29, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET and will be held via live webcast online. Shareholders will be able to join the annual general and special meeting by clicking on the link here .



Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy and to join the meeting by webcast. Those who would like to vote on matters by proxy are requested to read the notes to form of proxy and then to, complete, sign and mail the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions set out in the proxy and in the management proxy circular that have been posted on Cannara’s website at www.cannara.ca and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Shareholders will be able to join the annual general and special meeting by clicking on the link here .

CONTACT

Nicholas Sosiak, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

nick@cannara.ca Zohar Krivorot

President & Chief Executive Officer

zohar@cannara.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT CANNARA