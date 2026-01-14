SIOS Technology VP of Customer Experience Cassius Rhue Shares 2026 IT Predictions: High Availability Evolves Into a Strategic Foundation for Security, AI, and Hybrid Cloud

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced its 2026 technology predictions from Cassius Rhue, Vice President of Customer Experience. Rhue forecasts that high availability will expand far beyond uptime, becoming a core enabler of cybersecurity resilience, hybrid cloud operations, AI reliability, and simplified IT management.

“By 2026, IT admins will require clustering tools for high availability and disaster recovery that provide far greater visibility and control across increasingly complex environments,” said Rhue. “Hybrid cloud, cybersecurity pressures, and AI-driven workloads are fundamentally reshaping what organizations expect from HA and DR platforms.”

Key 2026 Predictions Include:

Hybrid and Multicloud Strategies Gain Momentum - Hybrid and Multicloud solutions have become a more proven option to help organizations balance performance, cost, and resilience while avoiding vendor lock-in. More enterprises will continue to consider and adopt hybrid and multicloud architectures in 2026. As a result, HA solutions that can seamlessly operate across diverse infrastructures will become indispensable to modern IT strategies.

Cybersecurity Will Redefine the Role of High Availability - The rising wave of cybersecurity threats is transforming how enterprises view HA clustering. In 2026, HA will not only be about achieving 99.99% uptime—it will also serve as a vital tool for maintaining security resilience. More organizations will use HA clusters to enable rapid, low-risk patching and updates, ensuring systems remain both highly available and protected against emerging threats.

High Availability Focuses on Ease of Use to Meet Growing IT Admin Needs - As IT administrators and generalists are given increasing responsibility for managing complex high availability (HA) application environments, the demand for intuitive, automated HA solutions will surge. In 2026, IT teams will favor platforms that do not require specialized HA skills, minimize manual configuration and simplify cluster management. Vendors that prioritize ease of use, automation, and guided workflows will stand out as the market evolves toward accessibility for non-specialist admins.

DevOps teams will increasingly integrate high availability clustering into application planning to reduce deployment risk - Clustering tools with robust APIs, automation hooks, and real-time observability will allow rapid updates without interrupting production services. DevOps engineers will use clusters to test patches against active workloads, reducing the risk and degree of change. HA becomes a built-in feature of the delivery process—not an afterthought.

Continuous Availability: The New Foundation for Trusted AI - AI and ML workloads will run more frequently on distributed clusters and GPU-intensive systems, where downtime creates costly disruptions. In 2026, IT admins will demand high availability solutions that simplify complex AI stacks and expose full visibility into data, storage, and node health. Continuous availability becomes a prerequisite for AI reliability and trust.

Observability Becomes Essential for Complex IT Environments - As IT infrastructures expand across on-premises, cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, visibility into application performance and health and interdependencies of the elements of the IT stack will become mission-critical. In 2026, observability will emerge as a key differentiator for HA solutions, allowing IT teams to identify and resolve issues before they impact uptime. The most successful HA platforms will provide deep insights across the full stack—from hardware to application layer.

Consolidation of Virtual Application Environments Drives Up Complexity and Need for Easy-to-Manage HA - As enterprises consolidate onto virtualized platforms, IT admins will manage more mission-critical workloads per host. HA clustering will provide automated and intelligent failover across hypervisors without requiring deep virtualization expertise. Growing cybersecurity pressures will drive adoption of cluster-based patch automation to protect large pools of VMs simultaneously. Virtualized environments won't just run clusters—they will depend on them.

Growing need for Automated Disaster Recovery - By 2026, high availability and disaster recovery IT admins will expect clustering tools to support disaster recovery locations with automate failover, verify replication integrity, and give full visibility into the entire application stack—including networking, storage, and cloud resources. Frequent cyber incidents will force DR teams to apply patches and recover systems rapidly, with clusters minimizing downtime during failover. Disaster recovery becomes proactive, not reactive.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

