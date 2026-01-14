Aqua-Tots Swim School Recognized Among World’s Top Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine

Mesa, Arizona, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, has earned a spot among the top global franchises on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #86. The recognition underscores Aqua-Tots’ unique combination of purpose-driven impact and a proven franchise model that empowers owners to succeed while teaching children life-saving swim skills.



With 180 locations across 14 countries, Aqua-Tots Swim School delivers more than five million lessons annually, helping children become safe, confident swimmers. Its global growth reflects the rising demand for swim education, as well as the strength, consistency, and sustainability of its franchise system.



The Franchise 500® distinction highlights Aqua-Tots’ dedication to supporting franchise owners with comprehensive training, operational guidance, a proven curriculum, and year-round indoor facilities—ensuring every location delivers safe, consistent, and high-quality swim instruction.



"This recognition is a powerful affirmation of the work we do every day," says Jon Martin, COO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. "Our goal has always been to equip children with skills that can save their lives while providing franchise owners with the resources, structure, and support to grow thriving, sustainable businesses."



Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® is the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Securing a spot on the list is a coveted distinction, highlighting a brand’s strength, stability, and growth potential. Rankings are determined by evaluating more than 150 data points, including costs, fees, size, growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial performance.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."



Aqua-Tots Swim School’s franchise model is designed for long-term success and community impact. Its trusted program serves children of all abilities, from four months to 12 years old, teaching essential swim skills and water safety. Each locally owned and operated Aqua-Tots location serves as a vital resource within its community, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to both business excellence and life-saving education.





###





About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.