Blue Gold Provides Corporate Update and Strategic Outlook for 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today provided a corporate update outlining its progress during 2025 and its strategic priorities for 2026 as the Company enters its first full year as a Nasdaq-listed issuer.

The past year marked a period of significant transformation for Blue Gold. Following its Nasdaq listing in June 2025, the Company began executing on its strategy to build a vertically integrated gold business that combines physical asset ownership with digital monetization.

Building a Scaled Physical Gold Platform

Throughout 2025, Blue Gold undertook due diligence across a pipeline of eight operating mines and greenfield development projects located in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa, signing definitive agreements to acquire one, Mampon in Ghana. These efforts form part of a disciplined acquisition strategy, supported by a dedicated debt funding partner, designed to assemble a portfolio of long-life, cash-generative gold assets capable of supporting both traditional production and downstream monetization initiatives.

In parallel with its physical asset strategy, the Company made substantial progress in developing its digital gold and financial technology platform. Blue Gold completed the design of its gold-backed digital asset architecture, built the associated blockchain and fintech infrastructure, published an institutional white paper, and launched a new customer-facing digital platform. These initiatives underpin the Company’s objective of enabling secure, transparent access to fully backed physical gold through modern financial rails.

A key strategic milestone during the year was the establishment of a partnership with Hudson Dunes, covering both the supply of up to one million ounces of physical gold for tokenization and a proprietary gold trading joint venture with an initial capital commitment of approximately $15 million. This partnership provides Blue Gold with scale, liquidity, and market access as it moves toward commercialization of its digital gold products.

Alongside these growth initiatives, Blue Gold continued to actively pursue the resolution of the long-running dispute surrounding the Bogoso and Prestea mining lease in Ghana. During 2025, the Company initiated international arbitration proceedings seeking damages in excess of $1 billion, working with market-leading international counsel, Mayer Brown. In anticipation of a potential resolution, Blue Gold also placed $65 million into escrow to fund the rapid restart of the Bogoso and Prestea mine should the dispute be settled.

Transitioning to Execution and Revenue Generation

Looking ahead to 2026, Blue Gold is advancing two further acquisition opportunities with combined anticipated annual gold production exceeding 200,000 ounces. Simultaneously it is preparing to launch multiple revenue-generating activities across its digital and trading platforms. These include the public launch of the Standard Gold Coin and the commencement of proprietary gold trading activities in partnership with Hudson Dunes during the first quarter of the year, which will be followed by the launch of the Company’s fintech platform later in 2026 that will enable customers to acquire and transact using gold-backed digital assets through traditional payment rails.

With respect to Ghana, management expects the Company will either imminently reach a negotiated settlement with the Government of Ghana, enabling it to commence its investment into the Bogoso and Prestea mine; or exclusively focus on its financial compensation claim of over $1bn, with the first procedural meeting of the international tribunal scheduled for 19 February 2026.

Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold Limited, commented: “2025 was a defining year for Blue Gold. We established our public market presence, built a strong acquisition pipeline, secured meaningful gold supply, and laid the technological foundations for our digital gold strategy. In 2026, our focus is firmly on execution – advancing acquisitions, launching revenue-generating activities, and resolving legacy issues so we can unlock long-term value for shareholders.”

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

