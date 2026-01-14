Globex Reports Final Drill Hole Results from Rouyn-Merger

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report assay results from the final four holes in the area of the East O’Neil gold occurrence, which adjoins the gold localizing Cadillac Break on Globex’s 100% owned Rouyn-Merger property, located east of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The drill program consisted of six holes totalling 1,095 metres.

The latest drill results are presented below:

RM-25-03 intersected 2.74 g/t Au gold over 9.0 metres, including 4.90 g/t Au over 4.5 metres

RM-25-04 returned no significant values

Rm-25-05 intersected 13.06 g/t Au over 4.7 metres

RM-25-06 returned no significant values





Results from holes RM-25-01 and RM-25-02 were previously reported on December 9th, 2025.

RM-25-01 intersected 3.44 g/t Au over 38.7 metres, including 12.60 g/t Au over 6.7 metres and 4.59 g/t Au over 6.3 metres and, including 2.87 g/t Au over 5.0 metres.

RM-25-02 intersected 3.47 g/t Au over 26.4 metres, including 1.95 g/t Au over 7.2 metres and 1.34 g/t Au over 3.4 metres and 11.67 g/t Au over 6.1 metres.

Table 1: Significant Assay Results from the 2025 Rouyn-Merger drilling:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) RM-25-01 54.3 93.0 38.7 3.44 Including 54.3 61.0 6.7 12.60 Including 66.4 72.7 6.3 4.59 Including 88.0 93.0 5.0 2.87 RM-25-02 75.3 101.7 26.4 3.47 Including 75.3 82.5 7.2 1.95 Including 85.6 89.0 3.4 1.34 Including 95.6 101.7 6.1 11.67 RM-25-03 129.0 138.0 9.0 2.74 Including 131.9 136.4 4.5 4.90 RM-25-05 74.6 79.3 4.7 13.06



Historical drilling has been incorporated in Globex’s data set. Although much of the historical core was not assayed, some composite intersections in mineralized envelopes are presented in Table 2 below. Single high-grade results are not presented.

Table 2: Historical intersections of note:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) 80-04 111.00 121.27 10.27 7.08 and 148.15 155.64 7.49 3.48 RM-22 175.56 179.83 4.27 4.85 RMX-59-11 80.00 84.50 4.50 6.86 RM87-51 141.04 144.04 3.00 2.73 and 178.61 181.61 3.00 3.93



Reported historical drill intersections are core lengths. True widths are not known.

Local Geology at Rouyn-Merger

The drill holes started in finely bedded intermediate tuff followed by a transition zone composed of the same material and injected by thin units of gabbro. Then, a more massive gabbro sill is intersected followed by a conglomerate unit.

Gold mineralization at Rouyn-Merger

The mineralization consists of moderate to strongly silicified zones (envelopes) with up to 25% finely to medium grain size disseminated pyrite, patchy pyrite or pyrite veins. Gold is in association with the pyrite and visible gold has been observed.

The mineralized envelopes are present within the transition zone as well as within the gabbro. Gold grade is variable inside the envelopes.

The zones are oriented NNE-SSW and dip 80 degrees to the west.

Assaying was completed by MSALABS located at 1020 Rue Léo-Fournier, Val-d'Or, QC, J9P 6X8.

Next Steps:

Based upon the very positive first phase drill results Globex has decided to undertake a combined detailed Induced Polarization and magnetometer survey which we expect to follow up with additional drilling. Permitting is underway.



Figure 1: Drill hole location map

Figure 2: Cross Section drill holes RM-25-01 et RM-25-02

This press release was written by David Christie, P. Geo., President and COO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101 and Pierre Riopel, P. Geo., Globex Chief Geologist in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05dfb1f7-21da-4cf4-92bf-7dc68a25968f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ebd674c-d4a4-47c4-bbe6-1bd0e5227807