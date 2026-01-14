COEFFEX AND BEC SEARCH PARTNER TO DELIVER DATA-DRIVEN “WHOLE PERSON” HIRING AND LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT TO LIFE SCIENCES AND HEALTHCARE INDUSTRIES

OMAHA, NE / COLUMBUS, OH, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoEffex, a leader in data-driven leadership development and coaching measurement, today announced a strategic partnership with BEC Search, creating a fully integrated leadership solution that spans from pre-hire assessment through onboarding and long-term development in the life sciences and healthcare industries.

The partnership combines BEC’s deep recruiting expertise with CoEffex’s proven science of coaching and leadership measurement, enabling organizations to move beyond resumes and interviews to make smarter, lower-risk hiring decisions, while embedding leadership development from the very first interview.

“Hiring decisions shape everything that follows - performance, culture, engagement, and retention,” said Randy Eccker, CEO of CoEffex. “By partnering with BEC, we’re embedding the science of coaching directly into the hiring lifecycle. This allows organizations to not only choose the right leader, but to support and develop that leader in measurable ways from day one.”

At the center of the partnership is You Map®, a hiring intelligence platform that transforms recruiting from a transactional process into a strategic advantage. Unlike traditional assessments that look backward at behavior, You Map® looks forward, helping organizations predict how leaders will perform. By delivering rich Candidate Insight Reports, BEC clients will now gain clear, visual insight into how candidates will lead, collaborate, and perform within a specific role and team environment. The result is faster decision-making, reduced hiring risk, stronger cultural alignment, and leaders who stay longer and deliver greater impact.

“At BEC Search, we have always been committed to connecting life sciences and healthcare organizations with exceptional talent through our executive search and Direct Recruiting Outsourcing® services,” BEC Search CEO Ted Coss said. “Now, by partnering with CoEffex, we are expanding our ability to support clients throughout the full leadership lifecycle. Together, we combine BEC’s deep industry expertise in executive search with CoEffex’s proven approach to developing and sustaining high-impact leaders. This partnership enables us to offer an end-to-end solution that not only identifies top leaders, but ensures they continue to grow and deliver measurable results for the organizations they serve. We couldn’t be more excited about the impact this collaboration will have for our clients and the leaders we serve.”

Once a leader is hired, CoEffex’s proprietary coaching and measurement platform creates a seamless bridge into executive coaching, VIP onboarding support, and ongoing leadership benchmarking. Drawing on a database of more than 500,000 coaching interactions, CoEffex directly measures leadership effectiveness from the team’s perspective, connecting leadership behaviors to engagement, retention, and ROI. Organizations using the CoEffex approach see measurable results, including teams that are 70% more likely to exceed performance goals and experience three times lower turnover. Together, CoEffex and BEC Search deliver a continuous leadership lifecycle that connects smarter hiring decisions to sustained leadership performance.

About CoEffex

CoEffex is a data-driven leadership development company that combines elite coaching expertise with one of the world’s most comprehensive databases of coaching behavior. Through its proprietary Coaching Effect Survey, customized programs, and hybrid data-human model, CoEffex empowers leaders to drive engagement, retention, and measurable business results. CoEffex serves organizations across life sciences, healthcare, and other growth-focused industries. For more information, visit www.coeffex.com

About BEC Search

Buckman Enochs Coss & Associates (BEC Search) is a leading executive search and talent solutions firm with more than 40 years of experience partnering with life sciences and healthcare companies. Whether launching a new therapy, scaling a commercial organization, or filling critical leadership roles, BEC Search partners with companies to align top talent with the moments that define growth. The firm brings deep expertise across executive search, contingency recruiting, and their modernized Direct Recruiting Outsourcing® (DRO) solution for project-based expansions, supporting clients from senior leadership to front-line commercial and clinical roles across sales, market access, medical affairs, clinical operations, and patient services. Known for its hands-on approach and ability to reach top talent at the right time, BEC Search helps organizations build high-performing teams and successfully achieve critical milestones.







Contact Info



Kirk Reynolds

kirkreynoldspr@gmail.com

+1 408-592-4955

Attachment