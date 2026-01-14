Cineplex Inc. Announces Details of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cineplex Inc. today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2025 results on Wednesday February 11, 2026, and host an earnings webcast that morning at 10:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s results.

Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer, together with Gord Nelson, Chief Financial Officer, will host the webcast,

which can be accessed as outlined below:

Cineplex Inc. Q4/YE 2025 Earnings Webcast :

Date: Wednesday February 11, 2026 Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time Audio Webcast: Audience URLhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/twa7egci An archive of the webcast will be available atCorp.Cineplex.com/Investorsafter the event



Please note, analysts who cover the Company should use the dial-in option to participate in the live question period. Click on the call link and register for your unique PIN: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI715a02166f7145fd97c7fe99cd48e5ca



All attendees should join 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Media are welcome to join in listen-only mode.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 171 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Investor Relations contact:

Rayhan Azmat

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp Dev, Financial Planning & Analysis

InvestorRelations@Cineplex.com

Media Relations contact:

PressRoom@Cineplex.com