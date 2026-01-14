Instabase Appoints Omkar Pendse as Chief Product and Technology Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of AI Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instabase , a leading provider of AI agentic workflow automation, today announced the appointment of Omkar Pendse as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). In this dual role, Omkar will unify Instabase’s product strategy and engineering execution, driving the innovation required to help enterprises realize productivity improvements at scale.

Omkar brings over two decades of expertise in building some of the world's most demanding commerce, fintech and AI platforms with a career spanning key roles at eBay, PayPal, Sisu Data and Greenlight. Omkar offers a unique combination of specialization in transforming complex technology into intuitive, customer-centric products at global scale, coupled with a clear vision and outcomes-driven methodology for bridging the gap between cutting-edge AI research and practical enterprise usability.



“Omkar has a proven track record for driving operational efficiency and building stellar products that are designed intuitively for both enterprises and individual users,” said Anant Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO of Instabase. “As we build on our momentum, he brings the right experience to our teams to lead product strategy and engineering and speed our time to market.”

As CPTO, Omkar will focus on accelerating Instabase’s product roadmap, advancing applied AI capabilities and creating solutions that help businesses scale their use of AI, deliver game-changing improvements in productivity and support collaboration across teams.

“Instabase has built an incredibly talented team and a platform that is redefining how enterprises operate,” said Pendse. “I’m excited to join the company and help push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering products that meaningfully improve productivity and transform how work gets done at scale.”

The appointment comes as Instabase continues to innovate and expand its platform following a $100-million Series D funding round in January 2025. Instabase’s products, including its flagship AI Hub, help some of the world’s largest organizations modernize document-heavy workflows, reduce manual work and unlock new levels of operational productivity across the enterprise.

For more information, visit instabase.com

About Instabase

Instabase enables the world's leading enterprises to automate their most complex, document-heavy workflows and realize immediate value from their AI initiatives. Instabase utilizes a proprietary “context-first” architecture—transforming unstructured document packets into reliable, auditable data before applying agentic reasoning to execute complex business logic, ensuring verifiable accuracy and compliance for mission-critical processes. Its platform is architected to protect your data and ensure your automation initiatives deliver tangible business value, mitigating risk and maximizing returns. Built for the most rigorous enterprise demands and trusted by leading global banks, top insurance carriers, and major public sector agencies, Instabase is the proven platform for turning AI potential into measurable business ROI.

Media Contact:

instabase@samsonpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faf561a8-02b1-4194-9c86-2ca200c3808b