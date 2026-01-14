AMD Reimagines Tech Keynote at CES 2026 With an AI-Powered, Immersive Experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the world’s most powerful technology event, all eyes turn to the announcements that define what comes next. CES sets the global agenda for innovation—and nowhere is that spotlight brighter than on the chipmakers fueling the AI revolution. This year, AMD took center stage.

Driven by unprecedented demand across AI and data center markets, AMD is turning the promise of AI everywhere into real-world impact—emerging as a key player unlocking the next era of possibility through high-performance computing. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, there has never been more interest in the AMD vision—or greater demand for its products.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, opened CES with a landmark keynote, joined by partners and customers to unveil the company’s vision for delivering future AI solutions—from cloud and enterprise to edge and devices.

The Strategic Collaboration

To meet the scale and significance of this moment, AMD entrusted two of the industry’s most respected experiential and production powerhouses: George P. Johnson (GPJ) and Spinifex Group —tasking them with reimagining what a tech keynote can be on the industry’s biggest stage. Operating within the Project Worldwide independent holding company ecosystem, GPJ and Spinifex functioned as a single, unified team: GPJ led overall strategy, experience design, and large-scale execution, while Spinifex served as the creative and content engine, shaping the narrative, visuals, and immersive moments that defined the show from start to finish.

The agencies were challenged with bringing the AMD vision to life in the most immersive way to date—taking audiences on a journey through richly realized worlds that demonstrate how AMD technologies are already driving real-world impact across industries and environments. Working closely with AMD leadership, the teams refined the narrative and stagecraft to create a seamless, continuous story, one that moves fluidly through these environments and reinforces the role of AMD at the center of the AI ecosystem.

“Spinifex brought the story to life visually, drawing on their deep experience in large-scale world-building for brands like Disney and Universal to transform what could have been a traditional slide presentation into a fully immersive environment,” said Chris Meyer, Project CEO. “With GPJ’s more than 110-year history executing events for some of the world’s leading brands, including IBM and Salesforce, the team served as the strategic anchor for the keynote—ensuring every physical touchpoint aligned seamlessly with the AMD brand narrative. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Keynote Opening Film

AMD opened CES 2026 with a statement about the future of AI, told through AI itself. Before CEO and Chair Lisa Su took the stage, attendees watched an AI-produced film that set the tone for the keynote and for the year ahead. It welcomed the audience into a moment in human history where AI is quickly changing how we work, learn, move, and connect, and where the idea of what’s “impossible” is being rewritten.

To bring that idea to life, AMD partnered with Tool , a content and AI studio, working closely with creative and brand teams at AMD along with a large, global team of artists, technologists, and storytellers whose collaboration reflected the film’s core idea: advancing AI for all is a shared human effort.

The film follows the first-person perspective of the viewer using AI across healthcare, transportation, personal computing, urban planning, communications, and education, showing how AI is already part of everyday progress and how it will advance humanity for the good of all.

“The story was conceived by creatives, with AI intentionally used as the primary production tool,” said Dustin Callif, Tool President. “That decision allowed us to push the creative further, move faster, and demonstrate what’s possible when AI is accessible and in the hands of storytellers. The result wasn’t just a film about AI—it was a film made possible by it.”

The video premiered on an immersive nine-screen display at CES, created in collaboration with GPJ. Surrounding the audience with images and sound, the experience brought viewers directly into the story, underscoring the fact that advancing AI for all starts with putting it in the most important hands, yours.

The Result

The end result is the most ambitious CES keynote undertaken by AMD to date, setting a new benchmark for how semiconductor and AI leaders can use experiential design and storytelling—not just content—to communicate vision at global scale. It not only announced the future of AI—but embodied it.

About GPJ

As the world’s leading experiential agency, GPJ helps brands connect with audiences through integrated digital, mobile, and physical brand activations. With a worldwide network of offices, GPJ empowers global brands to accelerate relationships with customers, employees, partners, media, and other key audiences. Learn more at gpj.com .

About Spinifex Group

Spinifex Group specializes in audience engagement through the design and production of imaginative, interactive, and immersive media experiences. Spinifex’s work bringing IP to life for major studios like Disney, Universal, Marvel, and Lucasfilm is central to its approach to immersive storytelling. Learn more at spinifexgroup.com/ .

About Tool

Tool is a creative production partner with 30+ years of live action content expertise, 15+ years of creative technology and 10+ years of experiential work in the marketing industry. The company collaborates with brands and agencies to create breakthrough content and experiences that drive cultural conversation. Tool is powered by its world class roster of directors in collaboration with its best-in-class AI department. The company operates on a truly integrated model of deep specialties – from content to experiential to creative technologies. Tool works directly with top brands like Amazon, Netflix and Under Armour and agencies such as Droga5, 72&Sunny, and Forsman & Bodenfors. Since its launch, Tool has created work that has won over 1,000 awards, including the prestigious Palme D’or at Cannes, Emmys, The One Show, SXSW, and AICP. Learn more at toolofna.com/ .

