Service Experts Announces Second Franchise Location in Memphis

Richardson, TX, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts, a leading national residential HVAC service company, today announced the addition of Service Experts Memphis as its second franchise-owned location, marking another milestone in the company’s growing franchising initiative. The Memphis location (6949 Appling Farms Pkwy #108, Memphis, TN 38133) is owned by Randy Joyner, an HVAC industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience building and operating successful HVAC businesses across the Southeast.

“Service Experts has built a brand that combines national strength with deep respect for local leadership, which is exactly what attracted me to the business,” said Randy Joyner, owner of Service Experts Memphis. “The Memphis team has built an incredible foundation in the community. I’m looking forward to continuing to deliver the same trusted service customers expect while growing the business for the future.”

Joyner has spent more than two decades in the HVAC industry, previously owning and operating businesses in Georgia and Florida before relocating to Tennessee. While ownership has transitioned, Service Experts’ Memphis-based technicians remain the same, ensuring the deep commitment to top-quality service, reliability, and customer satisfaction remains constant.

“Service Experts began as a coalition of independent businesses that recognized the power of coming together under one trusted brand,” said Matthew Lefler, Vice President of Franchise Operations for Service Experts. “Our franchise model builds on that foundation, giving experienced operators like Randy the tools, systems, and support to grow while maintaining strong local roots.”

Service Experts franchisees benefit from being attached to a trusted, nationally recognized brand. Owners have access to all of Service Expert’s national supplier agreements, marketing and lead-generation tools, established operating systems, and industry-leading training. All franchise locations offer Service Experts Advantage Program, a leasing program that provides homeowners with access to high-efficiency equipment, maintenance, and repairs for one predictable monthly payment.

To learn more about Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com/franchising.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service companies in the U.S. and has taken care of more than 800,000 homes and businesses during its nearly three decades of service. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas with more than 75 locations serving 31 states, Service Experts serves approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.