PRSA-NY Announces 2026 Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) today announced its 2026 Board of Directors, a distinguished group of communications leaders representing corporate, agency, nonprofit, and academic sectors across the industry. The 2026 Board will guide the chapter’s mission to educate, mentor, and inspire public relations and communications professionals while strengthening PRSA-NY’s role as a trusted resource in the nation’s largest media market.

Paul Cohen, founder and CEO of Attention Comms, will serve as president, bringing three decades of agency leadership and strategic counsel on reputation and purpose to the role. Previously, Cohen held senior leadership positions at global agencies including at Milk & Honey PR, where he founded and led North American operations before leading a share buyout of its US operations, which were rebranded as Attention Comms. Cohen also spent nearly two decades at Ketchum, where he advised multinational clients across North America, Europe, and Asia. His career spans reputation management, crisis communications, and executive positioning for organizations navigating complex, high-stakes environments.

As president, Cohen will focus on guiding PRSA-NY through a period of rapid industry change marked by media fragmentation, accelerating AI adoption, and evolving expectations for trust. His 2026 priorities include delivering more frequent, high-value programming on a consistent cadence, expanding mentorship opportunities, strengthening member engagement, and positioning PRSA-NY as a forward-looking, stabilizing force for communicators navigating uncertainty.

“PRSA-NY has long served as a professional home for communicators navigating change, complexity, and rising expectations for trust,” said Cohen. “The 2026 Board reflects the depth, diversity, and strategic leadership needed to support our members and advance the profession during a pivotal moment for communicators, when clarity, connection, and credible counsel matter more than ever.”





Paul Cohen, founder and CEO of Attention Comms, has been named president of PRSA New York for 2026.

Cohen succeeds Ken Kerrigan, APR, adjunct faculty at New York University, who will provide continuity and institutional leadership as immediate past president. Bill C. Smith, senior vice president at Highwire PR, will serve as president-elect.

“Public relations professionals have a growing responsibility to communicate with integrity, actively combat misinformation, and engage constructively with journalists and influential stakeholders as they navigate ongoing disruption of their own industry,” said Smith. “To achieve this, it is vital that our profession can rely on trusted industry leaders like PRSA-NY. In 2026 and beyond, we are renewing our focus on credible leadership and member resources to support accurate reporting, informed public discourse, and a healthier media ecosystem.”

The 2026 Nominating Committee, chaired by Ken Kerrigan, APR, PRSA-NY immediate past president, was responsible for selecting the chapter’s 2026 Board of Directors. Throughout the year, the Board will focus on delivering more frequent, high-impact programming, expanding leadership and mentorship pathways, strengthening member value and engagement, and advancing an action-oriented approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion across the profession. With a unanimously approved Board and clearly defined priorities for 2026, PRSA-NY enters the year positioned to deliver even greater value, connection, and leadership for communications professionals across the New York market.

The Board will also advance key chapter priorities for 2026, including the launch of a dedicated Mentorship Committee and an expanded Big Apple Awards, reinforcing PRSA-NY’s commitment to leadership development, recognition, and long-term member value.

2026 PRSA-NY OFFICERS

Executive Committee

President: Paul Cohen, founder and CEO, Attention Comms

President-Elect: Bill Smith, senior vice president, Highwire PR

Immediate Past President: Ken Kerrigan, APR, adjunct faculty, New York University

Treasurer: Mike Del Vecchio, CFO, Prosek Partners

Secretary: Carly Rogers, vice president, Strategic Communications, C Street Advisory Group

VP, Programming (Content): Joe DiBlasi, senior director, Communications, The Conference Board

VP, Programming (Events): Catrine Thorrud, account director, Highwire PR

VP, Membership: Sam Wolf, executive vice president, Corporate and Public Affairs, Burson

VP, Marketing: Gia DiPaolo, senior account executive, Corporate Social, Hunter

VP, Marketing: Justine Mrsich, M.S., APR, associate director, Corporate Communications, Kyndryl; adjunct faculty, Columbia University

VP, Mentorship: Tara Naughton, senior vice president, Intelligence, head of brand, Storyful

VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Moon Kim, executive vice president, Corporate Practice lead, M Booth

VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Azizza Brinson, vice president, PAN Communications

VP, Big Apple Awards: ​​ Stephanie Jo Peksen, senior account executive, Agency, Notified

VP, Big Apple Awards: ​​ Marc Drechsler, executive vice president, Weber Shandwick

VP, 15 Under 35: Conor Douglass, senior client director, Attention Comms

VP, 15 Under 35: Christina Kim, corporate PR manager, Yanolja



Committee Directors

Marketing

Sianna Peal, director of marketing & business development, PONYFLO®

Georgia Barrett, vice president USA, senior consultant, Bowen Craggs & Co

Linda Horiuchi, global director of PR, Thoughtworks Alumni

Megan Miller, vice president, 360+ PR

Omari Evans, founder, managing director, PRESSFWD

Mariola Lach, consultant

Membership

Tiy Hampton, faculty affairs, Mount Sinai

Andrew Healey, founder, Water & Wall

Dwayne Campbell, communications consultant

Biddy Kemery, account manager, Censuswide

Mentorship

Brian Jones, founder, New Paradigm Media and Communications

Janice Miller, vice president, Highwire PR

Alem Tedeneke, media lead, World Economic Forum



Programming

Brittany Bevacqua, managing director, Technology, ICR

Colin DeVries, clinical media relations manager, NYU Langone Health

Monica Earle, director of public relations, Duolingo

Alexa Nikiforou, account director, Lippe Taylor

Daniela Baños, senior communications manager, Governance & Sustainability, The Conference Board

Gerald Porter Jr., senior consultant, Milltown Partners

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Kevin Wong, chief communications officer, The Trevor Project

Avita Bansee, managing director of communications and partnerships, The Boys’ Club of New York

Collectively, the 2026 Board reflects the depth of leadership, strategic insight, and collaborative spirit needed to guide PRSA-NY through a year of transformation, growth, and renewed member impact. To learn more about the chapter, visit prsany.org or follow PRSA-NY on LinkedIn or Instagram .

About PRSA-NY

Now entering its 78th year, the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the country’s oldest, largest, and most prominent PRSA chapters. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY provides professional development, networking, mentoring, and recognition opportunities for communications professionals across agencies, corporations, nonprofits, government, and independent practice.

For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship programs, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and membership details, go to prsany.org .

