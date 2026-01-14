$12.6 Bn Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The marine inertial navigation systems market has experienced significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from $9.44 billion in 2025 to $10.02 billion in 2026 at a 6.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This historic growth is driven by increased submarine and autonomous underwater vehicle deployment, advancements in gyroscopes and accelerometers, global naval modernization initiatives, and the use of inertial measurement units in commercial and research vessels. The market is set to expand further, reaching $12.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%, fueled by hybrid navigation systems, high-accuracy needs for autonomous maritime platforms, increased funding for deep-sea exploration, and advancements in miniaturized inertial sensors.

The growth trends include innovations in gyroscope and inertial measurement unit technology, the integration of inertial navigation systems with sonar and DVL, and the expansion of aftermarket services like calibration and maintenance. The demand for offshore oil and gas exploration, leveraging advanced drilling and seismic technologies, is expected to support market expansion. Marine inertial navigation systems provide essential positioning and motion tracking in areas where satellite signals are unreliable. The rise in U.S. oil production and natural gas output, as reported by the Energy Information Administration in December 2024, highlights the growing need for such technologies in energy resource exploration.

Industry leaders, such as Kongsberg Discovery AS and Viavi Solutions Inc., are advancing this field with innovations like the Seapath 385, a system incorporating advanced sensors and satellite signals for accurate hydrographic surveying. Viavi's acquisition of Inertial Labs Inc. further underscores the industry's commitment to expanding capabilities in aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors through enhanced inertial navigation technologies. This consolidation strengthens Viavi's product portfolio across autonomous systems, highlighting the strategic importance of precise navigation solutions.

Prominent companies in the market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, among others. The Asia-Pacific region leads the market, projected to remain the fastest-growing area, with other major markets spanning North America, Western Europe, and beyond. The global trade landscape, influenced by shifting trade relations and tariffs, poses challenges, particularly for fiber-optic and MEMS-based systems. These components face increased costs and supply chain pressures, spurring localized manufacturing and innovation as strategic responses to these challenges.

Overall, this market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future industry landscape, focusing on market size, trends, and opportunities, with data covering key geographies such as the USA, China, and India. As marine operations increasingly require reliable navigation in remote environments, the role of inertial navigation systems will continue to be pivotal in ensuring the safety and efficiency of maritime operations. The industry's growth is supported by ongoing developments in sensor technology and the integration of GNSS solutions, aligning with the broader goals of technological advancement and operational excellence.

Markets Covered:

Type: Ring Laser Gyroscope, Fiber Optic Gyroscope, MEMS, Quantum Systems, Accelerator-Based Systems

System Type: Standalone, Integrated, High-Accuracy, Low-Cost Systems

Application: Aerospace, Marine, Land, Submersible, Missile Guidance

End-User: Shipbuilders, Commercial Shipping, Defense Agencies, Research Institutions, Offshore Drilling

Key Companies Mentioned:

Northrop Grumman, Honeywell International, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Teledyne Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Safran SA

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

NovAtel Inc.

LORD MicroStrain

MEMSIC Inc.

Movella Inc.

IMAR Navigation GmbH

VectorNav Technologies LLC

Gladiator Technologies Inc.

Nanjing Sky MEMS Technology Co. Ltd.

Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd.

Inertial Labs Inc.

Aeron Systems Private Limited

Tersus GNSS Inc.

Inertial Sense LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ae005w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment