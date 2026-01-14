Avocado Achieves Unprecedented OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Certification Across Every Mattress, Crib Mattress, Pillow, and Mattress Topper

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic and nontoxic sleep products, has achieved a milestone unmatched in the mattress industry: OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, Product Class I (baby standard), for its entire collection of mattresses, crib mattresses, pillows, and mattress toppers under certificate 24.HUS.86422.

This new certification dramatically expands Avocado’s previous OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 scope — which applied only to select innerspring models — into a certification that now covers Avocado’s full core product portfolio to Class I, including:

This achievement represents one of the most comprehensive finished-product toxicology certifications ever awarded in the sleep category in the United States.

An Industry First

With this certification, Avocado becomes:

The first American mattress brand with OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I certified finished mattresses





The only American mattress brand with OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I certified finished crib mattresses





The only U.S. mattress brand with Class I certification across all mattresses, crib mattresses, pillows, and mattress toppers

Product Class I is OEKO-TEX’s strictest standard — typically reserved for baby products — with the most protective chemical limits.

“Customers deserve absolute clarity about what is in the products they sleep on every night,” said George Mathew, Vice President of Sourcing & Certifications at Avocado. “Achieving STANDARD 100, Class I, across our full product portfolio demonstrates that organic materials and nontoxicity are not marketing ideas — they must be verified at the finished-product level. We’re proud to help set a higher bar for transparency in our industry.”





The Significance of Finished-Product Toxicology Testing

Many certifications in the marketplace apply only to materials. By contrast, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 evaluates the entire finished product exactly as a consumer uses it — including textiles, latex foam, wool fillings, down, kapok, nonwovens, polyester components, adhesives, metal springs, zippers, labels, cords, and accessories.

STANDARD 100 Class I is widely regarded as one of the world’s most rigorous and comprehensive toxicological product-safety standards because it:

Requires laboratory testing by independent OEKO-TEX® institutes





Screens for hundreds of harmful chemicals, including those not yet regulated





Applies strict chemical limits for infants under Product Class I





Enforces comprehensive thresholds across every component of the final mattress

Avocado’s certification scope reflects full compliance with these requirements, as confirmed under certificate 24.HUS.86422 (valid through May 2026).

“Achieving OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, Product Class I, across an entire portfolio of mattresses, crib mattresses, pillows, and toppers is a significant accomplishment,” said Ben Mead, Managing Director at Hohenstein, a founding member institute of OEKO-TEX®. “This level of certification requires strict adherence to our most rigorous chemical-safety requirements. Avocado’s achievement demonstrates true leadership in the bedding industry and sets an important example for brands seeking to substantiate their claims and give consumers the trust they deserve.”





Why Finished-Product Certifications Matter

The most meaningful certifications apply to the finished product itself, not just individual materials or components. Each leading full-product standard evaluates a different dimension of health, transparency, and environmental responsibility. Together, they reduce confusion and create a layered system of trust.

Avocado is the only mattress brand to meet all leading finished-product standards for purity, human health, and safety:

GOTS — Verifies organic integrity and responsible manufacturing for the finished mattress





OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 (Class I) — Confirms every component is tested safe for human health





MADE SAFE® — Screens for and bans the most harmful chemical classes





EWG VERIFIED® — Requires unmatched transparency and evaluation against public-health criteria

GREENGUARD Gold — Ensures exceptionally low VOC emissions for indoor air quality

About OEKO-TEX®

OEKO-TEX® is a global, independent testing and certification system that sets some of the strictest limits in the world for harmful substances in textiles. STANDARD 100 certification requires laboratory analysis of every component of the finished product — from fabrics to foams to accessories.

In 2025, OEKO-TEX® implemented strengthened testing criteria and updated regulatory thresholds related to chemical substances of concern, REACH requirements, and global restricted-substance lists, further raising the bar for product safety worldwide.



How Customers Can Verify OEKO-TEX® Certifications

Avocado encourages consumers to confirm that a product’s OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 claim is valid and correctly applies to the finished product, not just specific materials.

Customers can verify any brand’s OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I claims using the official Label Check at www.oeko-tex.com/label-check . Enter the certification ID to view the full product scope, covered items, and certification validity. (Avocado’s certification ID is 24.HUS.86422.)

About Avocado

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of certified organic, nontoxic mattresses; luxury bedding; and American-made furniture. We are radically transparent about our materials and manufacturing, adhere to the most rigorous global standards, and build products that are better for people and the planet.

Avocado meets the highest global benchmarks for organic integrity, product safety, and responsible manufacturing — GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for nontoxic standards; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Class I, MADE IN GREEN for supply-chain transparency and sustainability. Avocado is a “Best for the World” B Corporation, The Climate Label Certified, and a Pinnacle Award winner from 1% for the Planet for its leadership in environmental giving. Our mission-driven commitments have earned recognition from Fast Company, naming Avocado a “Brand That Matters.”

