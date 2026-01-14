$97.69 Bn Animal Medicine Global Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Medicine Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The comprehensive report on the global animal medicine market, covering the years 2019-2024 and forecast periods 2024-2029 and 2029-2034, evaluates significant regional and economic trends. The market achieved a value of nearly $50.45 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08% since 2019. Growth is projected to continue, reaching $68.83 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.41%, and further increasing to $97.69 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.25%.

Several factors drove market growth during the historic period, including a rise in animal diseases, increased pet adoption, growing consumption of animal-based products, and higher spending on animal health. However, ethical concerns, antibiotic resistance, and rising veterinary expenses hindered growth. Looking forward, the market is poised to benefit from increased awareness of zoonotic diseases, expansion of the livestock industry, proliferation of veterinary services, and supportive government initiatives. Nonetheless, challenges such as stringent regulatory approvals and the risk of counterfeit products may impede progress.

North America dominated the animal medicine market in 2024, capturing 50.04% of the total market. The region was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to be the fastest-growing regions, with impressive CAGRs of 15.88% and 12.92% respectively. Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific also show promising growth trajectories, with CAGRs of 9.84% and 8.32% respectively.

The market's concentration is evident, with the top ten competitors representing 54.52% of the market in 2024. Zoetis, Inc led with a 16.34% share, followed by Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. The market is segmented by medicine type into veterinary pharmaceuticals, which accounted for 67.26% of the market in 2024, and feed additives, anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2024 to 2029.

By animal type, companion animals dominated, representing 56.90% of the market in 2024, with the livestock segment forecasted as the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 7.99%. The market segmented by prescription type saw prescription medicines taking the lead, while OTC medicines are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60%. Similarly, the parenteral segment led the market by route of administration, though the oral segment is expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 6.92%.

In terms of distribution channels, veterinary services led the market, making up 66.68% of the market in 2024, with online distribution channels growing rapidly at a CAGR of 11.82%. Key market opportunities include advancements in veterinary pharmaceuticals and livestock segments, as well as emerging online sales channels. The USA is predicted to see the largest growth, contributing $6.16 billion to the market.

Strategic market trends emphasize the growing focus on probiotics and prebiotics, advancements in vaccinations, cannabinoid-based therapies, and natural feed additives. Major players are advised to strengthen their market presence through new product launches, strategic partnerships, and expanding distribution networks. Companies are encouraged to leverage innovations in microbiome health, sustainable add-ons, and accelerate digital engagement to capture emerging growth opportunities.

Report Highlights

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of market segmentations and their definitions.

Overview of market segmentations and their definitions. Key Trends: Exploration of major trends and expected market developments.

Exploration of major trends and expected market developments. Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework: In-depth analysis on market growth, drivers, and strategic planning tools.

In-depth analysis on market growth, drivers, and strategic planning tools. Global Market Size and Growth: Historic and forecast data analysis.

Historic and forecast data analysis. Regional and Country Analysis: Comparative market share and growth analysis by region and country.

Comparative market share and growth analysis by region and country. Market Segmentation: Detailed analysis by medicine type, animal type, prescription type, administration route, and distribution channel.

Detailed analysis by medicine type, animal type, prescription type, administration route, and distribution channel. Regional Market Size and Growth: Comprehensive regional growth analysis.

Comprehensive regional growth analysis. Competitive Landscape: Details on market shares and profiles of leading companies.

Details on market shares and profiles of leading companies. Other Major and Innovative Companies: Information on other significant market players.

Information on other significant market players. Competitive Dashboard and Benchmarking: Financial comparisons among major market players.

Financial comparisons among major market players. Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Insights into past mergers and acquisitions, influencing market dynamics.

Insights into past mergers and acquisitions, influencing market dynamics. Recent Developments: Updates on current market developments.

Updates on current market developments. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Guidance on market growth strategies and opportunities.

Guidance on market growth strategies and opportunities. Conclusions and Recommendations: Strategic advice for animal medicine providers.

Markets Covered:

Medicine: Veterinary Pharmaceuticals; Feed Additives

Type of Animal: Companion Animals; Livestock

Type of Prescription: OTC; Prescription

Route of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Other Routes

Distribution Channel: Veterinary Services; Online; Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 566 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $50.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $97.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Zoetis, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Merck & Co., Inc.

Virbac Group

Ceva Sante Animale

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

DSM-Firmenich

Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.

China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd

Affection Animal Pharmaceuticals

Indian Immunologicals (IIL)

Meiji Group

SK bioscience

Enalees

Domes Pharma

Vaxxinova

CZ Vaccines

ECO Animal Health Group PLC

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Bioveta, a.s

Ceva Animal Health

Cymedica

Biowet Pulawy

KRKA-POLSKA Sp. z o.o

Farmavet Group

VIC Group

Belfarmacom

Kindred Biosciences (now part of Elanco)

Vetoquinol

Elanco Animal Health

PISA Agropecuaria

Kualtilk S.A. de C.V.

NovaVive Inc

Vetanco

Saude Animal

Hertape Saude Animal

Drag Pharma (Part of Vetoquinol)

Bayer Chile - Division Animal Health

Biofarma Peru

Laboratorios Biomont

VetPlus

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries (SPI)

Vetas Animal Health

Sanovel Ilac

Alke Animal Health

Kahmavet

Medco-ERP Ltd. Holland

Abpharma

Lanrex Pharmaceuticals Nig Ltd

Emzor Pharmaceutical Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkorya

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment