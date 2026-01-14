Spherix Global Insights Highlights Evolving PD-1 Landscape as Subcutaneous Use Grows and Biosimilars Approach across Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Melanoma, and Renal Cell Carcinoma

Exton, PA, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights reports new findings from its inaugural Market Dynamix™: PD-1 Inhibition in Solid Tumors (US) study, based on quantitative and qualitative responses from more than 100 U.S. oncologists. The research reveals growing use of subcutaneous (SC) PD-1 therapies alongside expectations for an eventual shift toward biosimilars across non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, and renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The study confirms that PD-1/PD-L1 brand preference remains highly tumor-specific. Keytruda (Merck) continues to be strongly preferred in NSCLC and melanoma, driven by established efficacy data and physician familiarity, while treatment patterns in RCC reflect a more balanced split between Keytruda- and Opdivo-based regimens (Bristol Myers Squibb). In RCC, oncologists describe comparatively lower brand equity within the class, with regimen selection driven more by combination strategies, patient risk profiles, and sequencing considerations than a single dominant agent.

The recent availability of SC versions of both Keytruda and Opdivo is beginning to influence clinical practice, particularly for patients who are clinically stable, receiving monotherapy, or facing challenges related to IV access or infusion time. As one physician elaborates, “subcutaneous PD-1 therapies are seen less as a breakthrough and more as a practical evolution in care delivery,” reflecting an emphasis on workflow efficiency and patient convenience rather than changes in efficacy expectations.

Awareness of PD-1 biosimilars is high among oncologists, with Amgen’s ABP-243 emerging as the most widely recognized agent currently in development. Once approved, physicians anticipate that biosimilars will be used more frequently than bio-originators for both nivolumab (Opdivo, BMS) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck), largely driven by payer influence, formulary positioning, and cost considerations. Importantly, most biosimilar uptake is expected to occur rapidly within the first year following launch, signaling a meaningful shift in PD-1 utilization patterns once these agents enter the market.

Together, these findings highlight a PD-1 treatment landscape in transition, where evolving administration options, tumor-specific brand dynamics, and anticipated biosimilar entry are reshaping how oncologist decision-making across solid tumors. Market Dynamix™: PD-1 Inhibition in Solid Tumors (US) provides stakeholders with a robust baseline view of current prescribing behavior and emerging inflection points shaping the market today. Beginning in 2026, Spherix will extend this analysis through quarterly updates as part of the RealTime Dynamix™ series, enabling ongoing monitoring of adoption trends, competitive dynamics, and market evolution over time.

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

About RealTime Dynamix™

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

