Navient to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2025 results, host earnings webcast Jan. 28

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) will host an audio webcast to review its 2025 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors; a replay of the webcast will be available on the site.

The results and presentations slides will be available the same day by 7:00 a.m. on Navient.com/investors.

In addition to being available on the company’s investor website, the results will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K available at SEC.gov.

Contact:

Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 703-831-6347, catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 571-592-8582, jen.earyes@navient.com