Jet.AI and flyExclusive Remain Committed to Transaction – Closing Expected in the First Quarter of 2026

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. ("Jet.AI" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: JTAI), an emerging provider of high-performance GPU infrastructure and AI cloud services, today announced that the parties have extended the outside date of the merger agreement between flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE American: FLYX) (“flyExclusive”) and Jet.AI to April 30th, 2026, with closing expected in the first quarter of 2026.

“We’re excited about the deal and remain firmly committed," said Jet.AI Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Winston."

flyExclusive’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Segrave added: “We remain enthusiastically committed to the deal.”

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. is a technology-driven company focused on deploying artificial intelligence tools and infrastructure to enhance decision-making, efficiency, and performance across complex systems. The Company is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "JTAI."

