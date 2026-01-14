$49.21 Bn Spare Parts Logistics Global Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spare Parts Logistics Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The spare parts logistics market has experienced significant growth, expected to expand from $35.96 billion in 2024 to $38.2 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Contributing factors include the demand for automotive maintenance, the intricate nature of vehicle components requiring specialized logistics, and the growing need for just-in-time inventory systems. Additionally, heightened competition among automotive service providers has fueled the market.

Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $49.21 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.5%. The surge in e-commerce, demand for swift spare parts delivery, and the adoption of IoT-enabled smart warehouses are pivotal drivers. Additionally, trends such as sustainable logistics, cloud-based inventory systems, and blockchain for traceability are shaping the sector. Innovations in 3D printing of spare parts are also influencing market dynamics.

The increasing need for comprehensive after-sales services is boosting market growth. With companies like Ola Electric expanding their service networks significantly, the dependency on efficient spare parts logistics is more pronounced. For instance, in 2024, Ola Electric planned to enhance its centers from 800 to 1,800 by the festive season, showcasing the rising demand for robust after-sales services.

Key industry players are integrating advanced technologies like generative AI in parts identification to streamline operations. Honeywell's AI tool launched in 2025 exemplifies this trend, enabling precise parts matching against a global inventory, thus optimizing the supply chain and reducing equipment downtime.

The strategic acquisition activities in the market, such as AIT Worldwide Logistics' purchase of Global Transport Solutions Group, highlight efforts to fortify North American operations and provide top-tier logistics solutions for maritime customers.

Major companies driving the market include DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions, among others. North America dominated the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This report encapsulates market statistics, trends, and opportunities essential for thriving in the spare parts logistics arena.

The sector is grappling with evolving trade relations and tariffs, impacting business services and consulting. These changes have increased costs for technology and equipment, pressing firms to enhance digital transformation and expand domestic clientele to offset revenue challenges.

The spare parts logistics market research report provides comprehensive coverage, including global market size, competitor analysis, and trend identification. This extensive perspective offers in-depth insights into industry dynamics, ensuring entities are well-positioned against the backdrop of a rapidly changing international landscape.

Report Scope

Service Type: Inventory Management; Warehousing and Distribution; Transportation Services; Order Fulfillment; Reverse Logistics; Packaging and Labeling; After-Sales Services

Vehicle Type: Hatchback or Sedan; Sports Utility Vehicles; Light Commercial Vehicles; Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Application: Repair and Maintenance; Warranty and After-Sales; New Product Manufacturing; Field Service Operations.

End-User Industry: Automotive; Industrial Equipment; Aerospace; Consumer Electronics; Energy and Utilities

