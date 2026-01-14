$212.12 Bn Software for Smart Manufacturing Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software for Smart Manufacturing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The smart manufacturing software market is experiencing significant growth, with projections for the market size to increase from $109.1 billion in 2024 to $124.94 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.5%. This expansion is attributed to the adoption of data-driven strategies, increased demand for customization, improved human-machine interfaces, availability of skilled labor, and targeted investments in smart manufacturing startups.

By 2029, the market is expected to grow to $212.12 billion at a CAGR of 14.1%, driven by a demand for real-time production insights, focus on predictive maintenance, sustainability, and cloud-based solutions. Key trends shaping the market include the integration of Industrial IoT platforms, AI advancements, digital twin technologies, robotics, and cloud computing solutions.

The rise of Industry 4.0 is playing a pivotal role in market expansion, combining IoT, AI, and big data to foster intelligent systems. This trend supports real-time decision-making, reducing downtime, optimizing resources, and improving quality. Industry 4.0 technologies have seen a 35% growth in adoption according to a 2022 report from Conexus Indiana.

Companies are developing high-tech solutions like AI-powered platforms to enhance operational efficiency and reduce manual involvement. HCL Technologies launched an AI-driven smart manufacturing platform, leveraging Google Cloud to improve product quality and reduce costs.

In a strategic move to enhance its capabilities, ECI Software Solutions acquired ProfitKey International, aiming to better support the rapidly evolving needs of manufacturing businesses. Such acquisitions are expected to fuel market growth and provide enhanced solutions to customers.

Key players in this industry include Siemens, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, SAP, ABB, Emerson Electric, Bosch, Rockwell Automation, FANUC, Dassault Systemes, Autodesk, Yokogawa, PTC, AVEVA, 3D Systems, and Aegis Industrial Software.

North America led the market in 2024, with regions like Asia-Pacific and Western Europe also significantly contributing. The market report covers countries including the USA, China, Germany, India, Japan, and many others.

Market conditions are influenced by global trade dynamics, including tariffs. US tariffs have increased costs in sectors like machinery by impacting the supply chain. Manufacturers are adapting by developing local suppliers, redesigning products, and employing predictive maintenance strategies.

Smart manufacturing software involves deploying advanced technologies like IoT, AI, cloud computing, and big data analytics to optimize manufacturing processes. This includes applications such as digital twin technology, ERP, quality management, supply chain planning, and more, supporting various enterprise sizes from large corporations to SMEs.

The market includes revenue from services such as production planning, supply chain optimization, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring. It encapsulates the sale of PLM software, ERP systems, CAD, and CAM tools, focusing on factory gate values.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $124.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $212.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global



By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Industry Type: Process, Discrete

Deployment: Cloud, On-premises

Enterprise Type: Large Enterprises, SMEs

Applications: Digital Twin, ERP, Quality Management, Supply Chain Planning, Asset Performance Management, more.

