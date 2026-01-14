Multivendor Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multivendor Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The multivendor automated teller machine (ATM) software market is witnessing notable expansion, projected to increase its market size from $2.88 billion in 2024 to $3.37 billion in 2025, reflecting a robust CAGR of 17.2%. This upward trajectory is attributed to heightened demands for interoperable ATM networks, ATM deployments in emerging markets, and a concerted effort by banks to minimize operational expenses, alongside a broader adoption of open standards.

Forecasted growth through 2029 anticipates a market value reaching $6.28 billion, driven by the rise of software-defined ATMs, emphasis on ATM-as-a-service models, and the escalating need for advanced security features. The embrace of cloud-based ATM solutions, enhanced real-time monitoring, and analytics further augment market dynamics. Significant trends include AI-driven security improvements, integration with digital payment systems, and advancements in biometric authentication and multi-channel integration, enhancing user interfaces.

The shift towards digital banking, encompassing mobile apps and internet platforms, plays a pivotal role in the market surge, offering customers streamlined account access and financial management remotely. Multivendor ATM software bolsters this by facilitating network integration, offering cardless transactions, and supporting vendor-neutral deployment, thus enhancing service consistency and user experience. The rise in digital banking is further evidenced by UK Finance's 2024 report, showcasing a surge to 36% in digital-only bank accounts.

Adoption of cloud-based services also underpins market growth, offering scalable, cost-effective solutions that support centralized updates and remote monitoring, enhancing operational efficiency and cutting maintenance costs. The December 2023 Eurostat report highlights this trend, with cloud computing services piercing 45.2% in enterprises, underscoring the increasing reliance on cloud technology.

Key industry players like Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated are innovating with next-gen self-service platforms. Their Vynamic Connection Points 7, introduced in May 2024, embodies advancements in multivendor interoperability, supporting backward compatibility and state-of-the-art features like cardless transactions and cash recycling.

Prominent market players shaping the multivendor ATM software landscape include Fujitsu Limited, Fiserv Inc., NCR Corporation, and others. Geographically, the largest market in 2024 was North America, yet Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. Key markets encompass various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and others, hosting countries such as China, India, the USA, and Brazil.

Global trade relations and tariff shifts are notably influencing financial sectors, impacting areas such as investment strategies, risk management, and cross-border transactions. These changes reinforce the need for market players to adopt diversification strategies, digital transformation initiatives, and robust scenario planning to successfully navigate economic uncertainties.

In conclusion, the multivendor ATM software market entails a spectrum of services, such as software deployment, integration, and system upgrades, providing invaluable transaction management solutions. The market encompasses automated teller machine management software and related technologies, emphasizing factory gate values and offering insight into the comprehensive economic landscape of ATM software deployment across varying scales of the financial ecosystem.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global



