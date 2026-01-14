Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Perimeter Research Report 2025: Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The quantum-safe SDP market is poised for exponential growth driven by increased demand for secure cloud access, regulatory data protection, and quantum-resistant security. Opportunities lie in expanding identity-centric frameworks, zero-trust strategies, and innovations in post-quantum encryption to combat advanced threats.

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Perimeter Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quantum-safe software-defined perimeter market is witnessing substantial growth, expanding from $1.32 billion in 2024 to $1.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 34.3%. Projected to reach $5.71 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 33.9%, this expansion is driven by the increasing focus on quantum-resistant security strategies, demand for secure remote access, and adherence to data privacy regulations.

The surge in targeted cyberattacks, characterized by deliberate attempts to compromise specified systems, bolsters market demand. These incidents are exacerbated by expanded digital attack surfaces, with the proliferation of connected devices and cloud platforms providing more vulnerability points. Quantum-safe software-defined perimeter (SDP) solutions leverage quantum-resistant encryption to safeguard networks against unauthorized access, exemplified by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.'s report of a 38% increase in cyberattacks in 2022 compared to the previous year.

The rising adoption of cloud-based infrastructures further propels market growth. As business models shift towards remote and hybrid work strategies, the need for scalable, flexible services increases, revealing more data to threats. Quantum-safe SDPs, equipped with encryption resilient to quantum computing, address these vulnerabilities, highlighted by Eurostat's 2023 report indicating that 45.2% of enterprises have invested in cloud computing services, up from 41% in 2021.

Market players are intensifying focus on next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) to combat quantum threats. These firewalls incorporate deep packet inspection and threat intelligence to thwart sophisticated cyberattacks. Fortinet Inc.'s launch of FortiOS 7.6 in 2025, featuring quantum-safe capabilities, underscores industry efforts to mitigate risks, including harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL) attacks.

Prominent industry players include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Broadcom Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Thales Group, and Fortinet Inc., among others. North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth in the coming years. The report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more.

In 2025, escalating U.S. tariffs and subsequent trade tensions are notably impacting the IT sector, particularly hardware manufacturing and software deployment. Increased costs from tariffs on imported semiconductors and retaliatory measures from key markets are straining global IT supply chains and diminishing international demand for U.S. technologies. Companies are responding by diversifying supplier bases and integrating AI-driven automation for operational resilience.

In addition to addressing current challenges, the quantum-safe SDP market report outlines strategies for navigating the evolving international environment. The report provides a thorough analysis of market trends, opportunities, and future scenarios, offering a comprehensive perspective for entities aiming to thrive in this dynamically evolving industry.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

  • Component: Solutions; Services
  • Deployment Mode: on-Premises; Cloud
  • Organization Size: SMEs; Large Enterprises
  • Application: Network Security; Data Protection; Access Control; Compliance Management
  • End-User: BFSI; Healthcare; Government; IT & Telecommunications; Retail; Manufacturing

Subsegments:

  • Solutions: Identity and Access Management; Risk Analytics; Secure Communication Gateways; Endpoint Protection
  • Services: Professional Services; Consulting; Deployment & Integration; Training & Education; Support & Maintenance

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$1.78 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$5.71 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate33.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
  • Unisys Corporation
  • Zscaler Inc.
  • Cloudflare Inc.
  • Entrust Corporation
  • BlackBerry Limited
  • Cato Networks Ltd.
  • Versa Networks Inc.
  • SP Telecommunications Pte Ltd.
  • ISARA Corporation
  • Arqit Quantum Inc.
  • Quantum Xchange
  • PQShield Ltd.
  • evolutionQ Inc.

