Process Mining Software Industry Research Report 2025: Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The process mining software market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $2.34 billion in 2025 to $3.4 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%. This growth is largely driven by increased business process optimization needs, rising adoption of automation tools, and a growing demand for data-driven decision-making. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $15.1 billion, with a CAGR of 45.1%, fueled by advancements in process transparency, cross-functional dashboards, and predictive process mining innovations.

As digital transformation accelerates, businesses are adopting technologies to enhance processes and customer experiences, thus boosting the market. Process mining software enhances transparency and efficiency by mapping workflows, identifying bottlenecks, and empowering data-driven decisions. For example, a May 2023 survey by the European Investment Bank revealed that 69% of EU firms incorporated advanced digital technologies in 2022, up from 61% in 2021, significantly driving market growth.

Key industry players like Celonis SE and Microsoft Corporation are pioneering real-time process optimization tools and strategic acquisitions. Celonis SE recently launched its Object-Centric Data Model, offering a comprehensive view of business processes, and Microsoft acquired Minit Process Mining, integrating its capabilities to enhance workflow analysis in Power Automate.

Major companies in the market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., UiPath Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Celonis SE, Appian Corporation, among others. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth. Coverage in this market report spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, and countries like the USA, China, and Germany.

Global trade dynamics, including tariff escalations and trade tensions, are impacting the market outlook, notably affecting the information technology sector. Higher tariffs on components like semiconductors and networking equipment have increased production costs and disrupted supply chains. In response, companies are investing in domestic chip production, diversifying suppliers, and adopting AI-driven automation.

The process mining software market report provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends. This resource is crucial for understanding the current and future industry landscape, helping businesses to strategize effectively in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software, Service

Functionality: Data Extraction, Advanced Analytics, Visualization Tools, Reporting, Integration

Organization Size: Small, Medium, Large Enterprises

Application: Order Management, Digital Transformation, Customer Satisfaction, Business Process Improvement, Auditing, Compliance

End-User: IT, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Logistics, Other

Subsegments:

Software: On-Premise, Cloud Deployment

Service: Professional, Managed, Consulting, Training, Support

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 45.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

UiPath Inc.

Hyland Software Inc.

Celonis SE

Appian Corporation

Software AG

Automation Anywhere Inc.

ABBYY Timeline

Skan Technologies Inc.

iGrafx LLC

PuzzleData Inc.

Mehrwerk GmbH

BusinessOptix Limited.

QPR Software Plc

Apromore Pty Ltd.

Everflow Ltd.

