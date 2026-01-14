Edible Garden’s Pickle Party™ Now Available at Woodman’s Markets

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that Woodman’s Markets is now carrying Pickle Party™, the Company’s line of fresh, fermented, Kosher, and Non-GMO pickles and krauts. The launch further expands Edible Garden’s presence in the Midwest and provides increased consumer access to clean-label, functional food options in high-traffic regional grocery destinations.

Woodman’s Markets is a Midwest-based grocery retailer operating twenty large-format stores across Wisconsin and Illinois, with locations averaging approximately 230,000 square feet and operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Known for its expansive assortment, value-driven pricing, and high customer traffic, Woodman’s serves as a destination retailer for shoppers seeking both everyday staples and differentiated specialty food products. The addition of Pickle Party builds on Edible Garden’s existing relationship with Woodman’s and reflects the retailer’s continued focus on offering distinctive, high-quality, better-for-you brands.

Pickle Party is Edible Garden’s entry into the fresh condiments category and is positioned as the world’s first functional pickle line. Crafted in partnership with the Hermann Pickle Company, Pickle Party products are raw, refrigerated, fermented, Kosher, and Non-GMO, and are made using traditional fermentation methods associated with digestive wellness. The line includes a variety of pickles and krauts with flavor profiles ranging from classic dill and garlic to spicy and globally inspired varieties. Free from artificial preservatives, stabilizers, and added sugars, Pickle Party aligns with Edible Garden’s commitment to clean-label, better-for-you foods while delivering bold flavor and crisp texture.

“Woodman’s is known for giving customers access to products they can’t easily find elsewhere, and Pickle Party fits squarely into that philosophy,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Their scale, around-the-clock operations, and loyal shopper base create an environment where fresh, refrigerated brands can perform well when execution and quality are consistent. Introducing Pickle Party at Woodman’s supports our broader strategy of expanding our value-added, clean-label food portfolio while leveraging disciplined supply chain execution and established retail relationships to drive sustainable growth. As retailers look to differentiate with function-forward products, we believe Pickle Party is well positioned to perform alongside our core produce offerings.”

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

