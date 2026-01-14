Payment Card Issuance Software Research Report 2025: Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Card Issuance Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The payment card issuance software market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.86 billion in 2024 to $2.07 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.6%. Key drivers include rising debit card usage in emerging economies, demand for secure banking infrastructure, an expanding banked population, digitization in retail banking, and branch-level card issuance service expansion. Moving forward, the market is expected to grow to $3.18 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.3%, driven by virtual card adoption, digital-first banking models, demand for real-time onboarding, fintech partnerships, and personalized experiences.

The digitization of banking is a key factor propelling the market. This shift transforms traditional banking operations into digital formats, enhancing customer access to financial services via online and mobile platforms. As consumers demand real-time and contactless transactions, there's a rising need for automated, secure issuance of physical and virtual cards. Notably, Banque de France noted a rise in non-cash payments in the euro area by 6.6%, reaching 71.2 billion in the latter half of 2023, underscoring this trend. This increased demand aligns with the market growth trajectory.

Market leaders are adapting to this growth by developing advanced solutions like cloud-native payment processing systems designed for scalability and flexibility. Such platforms, exemplified by Thought Machine's Vault Payments, increase banks' real-time capabilities in card processing, allowing for customization and supporting integration with card networks and fraud prevention tools. This innovation is crucial for traditional banks, fintechs, and digital-first challengers aiming to modernize payment processing.

The global landscape sees North America as the largest regional market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth. Key industry players include SAP SE, Stripe Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., Entrust Corporation, and others. Geographical coverage extends across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more, with countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA among the many examined.

However, the sector is not without challenges. Global trade dynamics, especially U.S. tariffs, have introduced volatility, affecting investment strategies and risk management in the financial sector. Increased costs and disrupted supply chains emphasize the need for digital transformation and scenario planning to navigate uncertainties effectively.

The payment card issuance software market is defined by revenues from digital and physical card issuance services and related equipment sales like card printers and encoders. This market includes sales to direct customers and through other channels, with revenues being reported in USD. The industry report provides detailed insights and forecasts, offering a comprehensive view to stakeholders.

Recent M&A activity, such as Sabre Corporation's acquisition of Conferma Pay, underscores the strategic importance of advanced payment technology integration in enhancing security and payment automation within the travel technology sector.

