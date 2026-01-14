360 Degree Feedback Software Research Report 2025: Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "360 Degree Feedback Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The 360-degree feedback software market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, expected to expand from $1.26 billion in 2024 to $1.44 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14%. This growth is largely driven by a heightened emphasis on performance transparency, cloud-based HR solutions, and data-driven decision-making. By 2029, the market is projected to reach $2.4 billion, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%, as businesses increasingly invest in employee engagement and retention strategies. Notably, sectors beyond traditional markets, such as healthcare and education, are increasingly implementing these feedback systems.

Technological advancements in cloud computing, mobile accessibility, and data analytics tools are key trends shaping this market. As companies adopt remote and hybrid work models, the demand for continuous, multi-source performance feedback grows. This transition supports employee development irrespective of their location, demonstrating the software's pivotal role in modern work environments. In the UK, nearly 44% of employees were engaged in some form of remote work as of early 2023, highlighting the software's relevance in supporting these trends.

Market players are prioritizing innovations like multi-source performance assessments, which provide comprehensive performance insights, aiding in data-driven talent management strategies. A notable example is ThriveSparrow's launch of a 360-degree performance review tool in 2024, underlining the market's shift towards holistic employee development solutions.

Strategic acquisitions have also played a vital role in accelerating growth. In June 2023, Silver Lake Technology Management L.L.C. and CPP Investments acquired Qualtrics for $12.5 billion, marking a significant milestone in the experience management sector. This acquisition is expected to expand Qualtrics' market presence and enhance its product offerings.

Major industry players include Zoho Corporation, Rippling Inc., Deel Inc., BambooHR LLC, and others, indicating a competitive landscape centered around technology-driven employee assessment tools. In 2024, North America led the market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, showcasing global expansion in the 360-degree feedback ecosystem.

However, external factors such as trade relations and tariffs are beginning to influence market dynamics. The escalation of U.S. tariffs in 2025 is expected to impact service-oriented sectors, prompting a reevaluation of cost structures and fostering investment in AI-driven solutions to maintain competitiveness. The 360-degree feedback software market is robust and dynamically adapting to global economic changes, with its comprehensive evaluation tools playing a crucial part in navigating these landscapes.

The extensive research report on this market provides a detailed analysis of industry dynamics, growth opportunities, and competitive strategies essential for stakeholders looking to navigate and leverage the expanding reach of 360-degree feedback solutions.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Type: Web-Based; Installed.

By Type: Web-Based; Installed. Functionality: Performance Management; Employee Engagement; Talent Management; Training and Development; Feedback and Reviews.

Performance Management; Employee Engagement; Talent Management; Training and Development; Feedback and Reviews. Applications: Corporate; Travel and Hospitality; Retail; Education; Healthcare; Other Applications.

Corporate; Travel and Hospitality; Retail; Education; Healthcare; Other Applications. End-User: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises; Government Organizations.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises; Government Organizations. Subsegments: Web-Based: Cloud-Based Deployment; usability; scalability; information security.

