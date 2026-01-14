Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

14 January 2026 at 16:30 EET

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 6 332 357 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on 2 October 2025.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 141 914 507.

