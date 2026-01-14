The Board of Energy Cells has appointed Andrius Gudzinskas as the company's CEO

New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

On January 14, the Board of Energy Cells, an energy storage system operator, has appointed Andrius Gudzinskas as the company’s new CEO for a five-year term. He will assume office on January 27, 2026.

A. Gudzinskas will succeed Rimvydas Štilinis, who has led the company since its establishment in January 2021.

The selection process was conducted in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and good governance. Following a publicly announced competition, the EPSO-G Nomination and Remuneration Committee, composed of a majority of independent members, supported the selection of the candidate for the Board of Energy Cells in cooperation with the international executive search firm AIMS International Lietuva.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

