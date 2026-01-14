ECHO Expands Industrial Power Lineup with Rental-Ready Light Towers and 400 kVA Generator

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECHO Incorporated is excited to announce the expansion of its Industrial Power Equipment (IPE) portfolio with new mobile LED light towers and the DGK400F 400 kVA generator. Designed for rental fleets and industrial operators, these solutions simplify transport and setup, lower total cost of ownership and deliver reliable performance—from construction and mining jobsites to large-scale events, shipyards and energy infrastructure.

Built with heavy-duty steel construction, intuitive controls and fuel-saving features like ECHO’s S.E.T. Smart Emissions Technology™, both product lines reflect ECHO’s commitment to reliable, rugged power in challenging environments.

“We’re thrilled to give dealers, operators and site managers the ability to confidently tackle more diverse and demanding projects,” said Ryan Fredrickson, senior product marketing manager for IPE at ECHO Incorporated. “These launches represent more than just new products. They are evidence of ECHO’s long-term investment in the industrial power market by delivering durable equipment, thoughtful design and the support infrastructure customers need to keep operations running.”

Mobile Light Towers – DLT3, DLT6, DLT8





For projects that need reliable lighting where permanent solutions aren’t available, ECHO now offers three powerful LED light towers in 3-kW, 6-kW and 8-kW configurations with scalable auxiliary power. Designed for fast deployment and precise coverage, each tower features a rugged vertical mast with nearly 360-degree rotation, allowing crews to accurately and easily aim light without repositioning the unit. This new product line delivers:

Shore Power Standard: All units can operate on standard 120V grid power without running the engine, which reduces emissions and operating costs while extending maintenance intervals.

All units can operate on standard 120V grid power without running the engine, which reduces emissions and operating costs while extending maintenance intervals. Durability + Serviceability: All-steel construction supports longevity and accessible repairs; automatic high-water temperature and low-oil shutdown help protect engines.

All-steel construction supports longevity and accessible repairs; automatic high-water temperature and low-oil shutdown help protect engines. Ease of Use: Built-in operator platform, foldable tongue, fork pockets and lifting eye for fast setup and safe handling.

Built-in operator platform, foldable tongue, fork pockets and lifting eye for fast setup and safe handling. Transport Efficiency: Compact footprints mean more units can fit on a single trailer, reducing freight costs and improving deployment speed; DOT-approved running, stop and turn lights make units fully street-legal for safe, compliant towing on public roads.

Compact footprints mean more units can fit on a single trailer, reducing freight costs and improving deployment speed; DOT-approved running, stop and turn lights make units fully street-legal for safe, compliant towing on public roads. Extended Runtime: Up to 300 operating hours on the 3-kW model means less refueling and more uptime.

Up to 300 operating hours on the 3-kW model means less refueling and more uptime. Versatility: Auxiliary outlets, cold-weather accessories and autostart with sunrise and sunset settings maximize efficiency and support diverse project needs.

DGK400F 400 kVA Generator





The new DGK400F delivers heavy-duty prime and standby power for running multiple high-load machines simultaneously. Built for extreme environments, it pairs rugged steel construction with quiet operation and modern monitoring capabilities to meet the needs of construction, mining, oil & gas and critical infrastructure projects. Key features include:

Isuzu 6WG1X Engine : Industrial-grade performance with Tier 4F and CARB emissions compliance, designed to deliver consistent rated output in demanding operating conditions.

: Industrial-grade performance with Tier 4F and CARB emissions compliance, designed to deliver consistent rated output in demanding operating conditions. Dynamic Emissions Control: ECHO’s S.E.T. Smart Emissions Technology™ provides added compliance protection and reliability for units during light or underloaded operation.

ECHO’s S.E.T. Smart Emissions Technology™ provides added compliance protection and reliability for units during light or underloaded operation. Rental-Ready Design: Convenient lifting points for easy transport and quick setup; intuitive controls for straightforward operation and maintenance; and 3-way fuel valve supporting remote tanks enables extended run times.​

Convenient lifting points for easy transport and quick setup; intuitive controls for straightforward operation and maintenance; and 3-way fuel valve supporting remote tanks enables extended run times.​ Ultra-Quiet Operation: Air-bending dampers help reduce sound levels to approximately 68 dBA at no load and 69 dBA at full load, supporting use in noise-sensitive locations.

Alongside product portfolio expansion, ECHO continues to invest in a robust support infrastructure, including a growing network of 40+ service centers, a new in-house service training center and readily available parts, helping customers minimize downtime and keep equipment working in the field.

To learn more or to request a demo, visit https://echo-usa.com/industrial-power or contact the ECHO IPE team at ipesales@echo-usa.com

About ECHO Industrial Power Equipment

ECHO Industrial Power Equipment (IPE) is the industrial-grade power division of ECHO Incorporated, a trusted name in professional-grade outdoor power tools for more than 50 years. Designed for the scalable and high-performance needs of oil & gas, mining, disaster relief, telecom and entertainment job sites, ECHO IPE includes a portfolio of rugged, quiet, mobile diesel-powered generators and welders. Backed by ECHO’s nationwide support network and legacy of reliability, ECHO IPE delivers power that never quits – wherever the job takes you. ECHO IPE is available in North America through verified dealers. Learn more at echo-usa.com/industrial-power and follow us on social media for news and product updates at linkedin.com/company/echousa.

