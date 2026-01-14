Smart Precision Medicine Software Research Report 2025: Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Precision Medicine Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The smart precision medicine software market is experiencing rapid expansion, projecting growth from $2.89 billion in 2024 to $3.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18%. Driven by the adoption of electronic health records and advancements in bioinformatics, the market is set to reach $6.55 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.7%. Key drivers include personalized healthcare demand, AI and machine learning integration in diagnostics, and preventive medicine focus.

The growth of the smart precision medicine software market is propelled by personalized healthcare, which customizes treatment based on genetic and lifestyle factors. Enhanced genomic profiling facilitates more effective treatments, reducing side effects. The software assists by analyzing data to recommend tailored treatments, improve decision-making, and predict therapy responses. In a statement from February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported the FDA's approval of 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, up from six in 2022.

Leading companies, such as Tempus AI, are capitalizing on this growth by developing advanced technologies. Tempus, for example, launched its Tempus Next platform, which uses AI to optimize patient care pathways and improve clinical decision-making. The platform addresses critical care gaps, especially in oncology, and enhances precision medicine's real-time adoption. Meanwhile, GeneDx's acquisition of Fabric Genomics in May 2025 strengthens its genomic testing capabilities, particularly in neonatal and pediatric care.

Prominent industry players include Oracle Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Illumina Inc, and Epic Systems Corporation among others. As North America dominates the market in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Despite positive market growth, global trade frictions and tariff escalations in 2025 pose challenges. Healthcare providers face higher costs due to increased tariffs on medical devices and critical imports, causing delays in equipment upgrades and increased expenses for patients. Tariffs also disrupt drug and device production, prompting the industry to diversify sourcing and push for tariff exemptions on essential medical products.

The market comprises revenues from services like data analytics, AI-driven treatments, and personalized therapy planning. The scope includes genomic analysis platforms, AI diagnostics, and patient management systems. Revenues are calculated as consumption values within specific geographies, excluding resales along the supply chain.

The smart precision medicine software market report provides comprehensive analysis, segment insights, and future forecasts, helping stakeholders navigate the rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Types: Data Analysis, Data Management, Other Types Technologies: AI and Machine Learning, Bioinformatics, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Wearable Technology Delivery Modes: On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid, Mobile Apps, SaaS Applications: Clinical Decision Support, Genetic Disease Management, Drug Discovery, Therapeutic Monitoring, Patient Management End-Users: Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Organizations, Diagnostic Labs, IT Vendors

Key Companies: Oracle Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Illumina Inc, Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth, Tempus AI Inc, Flatiron Health Inc, Human Longevity Inc, and more.

Geographies: Includes countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

