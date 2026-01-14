Anime Industry Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Market Set to Quadruple by 2037, Reaching $129.7 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anime Market Outlook 2026-2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anime market was valued at USD 30.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 129.72 billion by 2037, growing at a CAGR of 12.72% (2026-2037). In 2026, the market size is expected to be USD 34.76 billion.



Report Scope

Overview of the market, value chain, and ecosystem

Research methodology, analytical approach, and data validation process

Executive summary highlighting key findings, market dynamics, and insights

Analysis of growth drivers, constraints, opportunities, trends, and regulatory impact

Market outlook with forward-looking projections and scenario-based forecasting

Competitive white space and untapped opportunity identification

Assessment of risks, challenges, and uncertainties

SWOT, PESTLE, Porter's Five Forces, and Root Cause Analysis frameworks

Technological advancements and technology maturity mapping

Tracking of recent developments, product launches, and strategic initiatives

Regional demand analysis and comparative geographic positioning

Strategic segment analysis and demand trends

Competitive landscape, market share distribution, and investor-focused benchmarking

Impact of global economic conditions on market performance

Key Topics Covered



1. An Outline of the Global Anime Market

1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation

1.2. Study Assumptions and Abbreviations



2. Research Methodology & Approach

2.1. Primary Research

2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. SPSS Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Growth Drivers



5. Major Roadblocks



6. Opportunities



7. Prevalent Trends



8. Government Regulation



9. Growth Outlook



10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps



11. Risk Overview



12. SWOT



13. Technological Advancement



14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Anime



15. Recent News



16. Regional Demand



17. Global Anime by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis



18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Anime Demand Landscape



19. Global Anime Demand Trends Driven by Storytelling, Deep-Rooted Culture and Mobile-Based Gaming (2026-2037)



20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Anime Porter Five Forces



21. PESTLE



22. Comparative Positioning



23. Anime - Key Player Analysis (2037)



24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players



25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors



26. Company Market Share, 2037 (%)

26.1. Business Profile of Key Enterprise

26.1.1. Anima INC.

26.1.2. Aniplex INC.

26.1.3. Bones INC.

26.1.4. Dandelions Animation Studio INC.

26.1.5. Kyoto Animation Stuio INC.

26.1.6. MAPPA Co. LTD.

26.1.7. Sunrise



27. Global Anime Market Outlook

27.1. Market Overview

27.1.1. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), Volume (Million Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

27.2. Global Transformer Analysis (2026-2037)

27.2.1. By Type

27.2.1.1. TV, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.1.2. Video, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.1.3. Movie, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.1.4. Music, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.1.5. Live Entertainment, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.1.6. Internet Distribution, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.1.7. Merchandizing, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.1.8. Pachinko, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.2. By Genre

27.2.2.1. Action and Adventure, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.2.2. Sci-fi and Fantasy, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.2.3. Romantic and Drama, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.2.4. Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2037F

27.2.3. Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Million), 2026-2037

27.2.3.1. North America Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2037F

27.2.3.2. Europe, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2037F

27.2.3.3. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2037F

27.2.3.4. Latin America Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2037F

27.2.3.5. Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2037F



28. North America Market

29. Europe Market

30. Asia Pacific Market

31. Latin America Market

32. Middle East & Africa Market



33. Global Economic Scenario

33.1. World Economic Outlook



34. About the Analyst

34.1. Global Clientele

34.2. Clients Served Across World



